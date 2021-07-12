Mobile Legends: Blacklist International and ONIC PH announce their MPL-PH Season 8 roster

After the end of Pokemon Go Fest 2021, it does not mean that Niantic has run out of content for the Pokemon Go players. After the end of July 2021, it has been one of the biggest months of the year for Pokemon Go, as it marks the fifth anniversary of the game’s release. While Pokemon Go Fest is one of the events to look forward to, it is not the only event or updates coming in the game. Let us get into details for the upcoming Pokemon GO events in August 2021.