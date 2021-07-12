Cancel
Mobile Legends: Blacklist International and ONIC PH announce their MPL-PH Season 8 roster

By Gourab Saha
gamingonphone.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMPL-PH is one of the biggest Mobile Legends esports tournaments in the world which is held for the players residing in the Philippines! About 10 teams participate in this tournament and the prize pool consists of more than $100,000. After months of preparation and speculations, two of the very strong teams Blacklist International and ONIC PH have finally announced their roster for the upcoming MPL-PH Season 8. After the long wait, ONIC PH has today revealed their team with 4 new members, while Blacklist International, MPL PH season 7 champions revealed their eight-man roster with one new member for this season.

