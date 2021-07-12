Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Believes Banks Are Useless, But Is Crypto Really Ready For A Takeover?

Elon Musk has revealed that SpaceX has invested its cash reserves in bitcoin, following on from Tesla’s announcement earlier this year that it bought $1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency.Speaking at The â¿ Word conference on Wednesday alongside Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Mr Musk also revealed that he personally owns a “significant” amount of bitcoin, as well as a smaller amount of Ethereum (ether) and dogecoin.“The only thing I own of any significance beyond Tesla and SpaceX stock is bitcoin, and then some ethereum and dogecoin,” he said.“If the price of bitcoin goes down, I lose money. I might pump but...