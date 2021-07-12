Cancel
Ocean County, NJ

'No One Listened': Mom Says She Tried To Protect Son Before NJ Dad's Abuse Killed Him

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
 16 days ago
Corey Micciolo allegedly died of abuse suffered by his father, Christopher Gregor, according to law enforcement officials and family members. Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo/Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 29-year-old man from the Jersey Shore has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child in connection to his son's suspicious death, authorities said.

Christopher Gregor of Barnegat reportedly surrendered to Barnegat police Friday, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

The boy, identified by his mom, Breanna Micciolo, as Englishtown's Corey, Micciolo, was only 6 years old.

Micciolo has launched a Change.org petition, where she said she had been pleading with child protective services to help get him away from his abuser -- his father.

"No one listened or helped," she said. "The day before he died I asked a judge through an emergent order to allow me to have full custody pending a DCPP investigation outcome."

The request was denied, Micciolo said, and the very next day, Corey was gone.

Mario Gallucci, Gregor's attorney, told NJ.com that his client "denies all allegations."

Micciolo's petition had 3,232 or the 5,000-vote goal as of Monday, July 12.

Stafford police were called to Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin about the death of a 6-year-old boy on April 2, Billhimer said.

Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Squad allegedly found evidence supporting the case that Gregor abused the child in Barnegat Township 13 days earlier, on March 20, Billhimer said.

Gregor's charge was related to an incident that allegedly occurred on March 20, Billhimer said on Monday.

Gregor was processed and taken to Ocean County Jail, and being held pending a detention hearing.

Meanwhile, Micciolo continues her fight in #JusticeForcorey.

"I want to spread the word of my son's passing to possibly prevent this from happening to other children," Micciolo said.

"We need to demand an explanation as to why Corey wasn’t protected and to make sure this doesn’t happen again."

A GoFundMe in memory of Corey had raised more than $1,200 as of July 12. The campaign was launched by Ashley Reynolds on behalf of the boy's mom.

"Let's show Bre she is not alone in this fight and let's help get Justice for Corey -- along with a beautiful memorial so they can have some peace," she writes.

Billhimer stressed that an investigation into the child's death remains active.

In addition to Barnegat and Stafford police, Billhimer thanked the Alcoa, Tennessee, Police Department and police from Manalapan Township for their assistance.

Comments / 12

