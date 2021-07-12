Positivity rate highest in a month at 3.38%, ‘red’ county returns
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s COVID positivity rate continued its climb Monday, reaching levels not seen in a month. While part of the surge maybe related to the July 4 holiday, state leaders are using the numbers to urge people to get vaccinated to avoid the state seeing some of the hotspots other states, including nearby states like Missouri and Arkansas, are beginning to see as the highly contagious variants spread.www.wtvq.com
