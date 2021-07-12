Higgins announces Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor Commission Reauthorization Act

(WASHINGTON – July 26, 2021) Today, Reps. Jared Huffman (D-CA) and Ed Case (D-Hawaii) introduced the Sustaining America’s Fisheries for the Future Act. The bill reauthorizes and strengthens the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act, or MSA — the nation’s primary statute governing the management of U.S. fisheries in federal marine waters. The MSA was originally signed into law in 1976 and hasn’t been reauthorized since 2006. The following is a statement from Eric Schwaab, Senior Vice President, Ecosystems and Oceans, and a former administrator of the National Marine Fisheries Service at NOAA under the Obama administration: