Higgins announces Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor Commission Reauthorization Act
Legislation continues federal designation and funding through 2036. Congressman Brian Higgins announced introduction of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor Commission Reauthorization Act of 2021. This legislation, led by Rep. Paul Tonko and cosponsored by Higgins, would ensure lasting protections and financial backing to the Erie Canal National Heritage Corridor for the next 15 years.www.wnypapers.com
