Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Higgins announces Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor Commission Reauthorization Act

wnypapers.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegislation continues federal designation and funding through 2036. Congressman Brian Higgins announced introduction of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor Commission Reauthorization Act of 2021. This legislation, led by Rep. Paul Tonko and cosponsored by Higgins, would ensure lasting protections and financial backing to the Erie Canal National Heritage Corridor for the next 15 years.

www.wnypapers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Tonko
Person
Brian Higgins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Erie Canal#Economy#New York City#Canalway Commission#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & Courtsvermontbiz.com

Leahy, Sanders introduce bill to reauthorize Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership

Vermont Business Magazine US Senators Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont), Charles Schumer (D-NY), Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) Tuesday introduced a bill to reauthorize the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership (CVNHP). Established in 2006 to recognize and promote the importance of the historical, cultural, recreational and economic resources of the Champlain Valley, the CVNHP is slated to sunset on October 12, 2021. Their bill would authorize the partnership for the next 15 years.
Buffalo, NYkentonbee.com

Ryan, Higgins announce state, federal funds to address gun violence

State and federal lawmakers gathered in Buffalo last week to announce funding that will be put toward addressing the recent increase in gun violence in the city, which reflects a nationwide trend. On July 13, state Sen. Sean Ryan joined state Sen. Tim Kennedy, state Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples Stokes and state Assemblymember Jon Rivera to announce $65,000 in […]
Foreign Policywnypapers.com

Higgins, Cuomo applaud announcement by Canadian government of plans to allow vaccinated Americans to cross border Aug. 9

Northern border co-chair calls for US to do same immediately. Congressman Brian Higgins, who serves as co-chair of the Canada-U.S. interparliamentary group and the northern border caucus, released the following statement in response to an announcement by the Canadian government detailing plans to lift border restrictions for fully vaccinated Americans effective Aug. 9.
Congress & Courtsedf.org

Reps. Huffman, Case Introduce Legislation to Reauthorize Magnuson-Stevens Act

(WASHINGTON – July 26, 2021) Today, Reps. Jared Huffman (D-CA) and Ed Case (D-Hawaii) introduced the Sustaining America’s Fisheries for the Future Act. The bill reauthorizes and strengthens the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act, or MSA — the nation’s primary statute governing the management of U.S. fisheries in federal marine waters. The MSA was originally signed into law in 1976 and hasn’t been reauthorized since 2006. The following is a statement from Eric Schwaab, Senior Vice President, Ecosystems and Oceans, and a former administrator of the National Marine Fisheries Service at NOAA under the Obama administration:
U.S. Politicswnypapers.com

Ortt urges constituents to join in ensuring fair redistricting effort

2014 reform gave citizens greater role in shaping government, balance of state for next 10 years. New York State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt on Tuesday urged constituents and all New Yorkers to become involved and make their voices heard in the redrawing of legislative and congressional districts to help ensure fair representation in state and federal government for this region and across the state.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Daily Inter Lake

National park overcrowding subject of Senate hearing

Lawmakers and key experts searching for ways to alleviate overcrowding at national parks suggested upgrading smartphone applications for visitors, increasing park staffing and expanding transit services during a hearing Wednesday before the U.S. Senate National Parks Subcommittee. Historic levels of visitation at Glacier and Yellowstone were highlights of the discussion,...
ohiocapitaljournal.com

U.S. Senate advances nomination of Stone-Manning for public lands post

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate on Tuesday agreed 50-49 to bring to the floor the nomination of Montana’s Tracy Stone-Manning to head the Bureau of Land Management, following weeks of GOP attacks over her ties to a 1989 tree-spiking scheme. Due to a deadlocked 10-10 vote out of the U.S....
Cooperstown, NYDaily Star

Hyde Hall project receives $900K state grant

A Cooperstown-area landmark is one of 30 not-for-profit organizations to receive a piece of $900,000 in state funding. Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced the grants to support organizations involved with stewardship of state parks, trails, historic sites and public lands. Hyde Hall Inc. will receive $2,830 to design, fabricate,...
Killington, VTmountaintimes.info

Planning Commission accepts Killington Road Corridor Study

KILLINGTON—On July 20, the Killington Planning Commission voted to accept the VHB Killington Road Survey Study, and will be forwarding the study to the Select Board to enact on the engineering services and design work for Phase 1 of the project. The study addresses the reconstruction of Killington Road, which...
PoliticsGood News Network

New Mexico Wilderness Area Grows by 50% After Largest-Ever Land Donation

Reprinted with permission from World At Large, a news website of nature, politics, science, health, and travel. Sabinoso Wilderness Area in New Mexico, an inaccessible and tiny refuge just five years ago, has grown by almost 10,000 acres, or 50% of its total size, after receiving the largest gift in the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) history.
Washington Statewineindustryadvisor.com

Washington State Wine Commission Announces Research Priorities

Priorities developed by grape growers and winemakers drive world-class research program. Sustainability in the vineyard and winery is a key theme for the Washington wine industry’s research program this year. Newly-released research priorities, developed by the state’s wine grape growers and vintners, will drive the industry’s research program this fiscal...
Advocacypreservationmaryland.org

Spring 2021 Heritage Fund Awards Announced

Preservation Maryland, in partnership with the Maryland Historical Trust, is happy to announce the spring round of Heritage Fund recipients. For over 20 years the Heritage Fund, administered by Preservation Maryland, has provided vital funds for preservation projects across the state. This round, the fund provided over $50,000 for needed...
Lifestyletribuneledgernews.com

Park Service announces competitive lease process for Caneel Bay rebuild

Jul. 28—The National Park Service announced Tuesday that there will be a competitive lease process to redevelop Caneel Bay resort, after outcry from St. Johnians who demanded federal officials consider input from ancestral Virgin Islanders. "Caneel Bay is vital to the heritage, progress and enjoyment of St. John and the...
Congress & CourtsNational Audubon Society

New Legislation Strengthens Federal Fisheries Law

Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. WASHINGTON (July 26, 2021) – Today, Reps. Jared Huffman (D-CA) and Ed Case (D-HI) introduced the Sustaining America’s Fisheries for the Future Act, a bill that reauthorizes the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act (MSA), our nation’s primary fisheries law. The new bill strengthens the law by better accounting for climate change, protecting coastal ecosystems, and factoring in the importance of forage fish, an essential food for seabirds.
Montgomery County, MDmontgomerycountymd.gov

Press Releases - County Council

Council Enacts Zoning Changes to Facilitate Deployment of 5G Wireless Infrastructure. ROCKVILLE, Md., July 27, 2021—Today the Council approved Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 19-07, Telecommunications Towers – Limited Use, which would facilitate the deployment of next-generation wireless infrastructure in Montgomery County via wireless small cell (also known as “5G”) antennas on utility and light poles that would offer faster speeds, enhanced reliability and greater capacity. The zoning measure was sponsored by Councilmember Hans Riemer and cosponsored by Councilmembers Gabe Albornoz and Craig Rice. The vote was 7-2 with Councilmembers Sidney Katz and Will Jawando voting against the zoning text amendment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy