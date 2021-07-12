Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

New FinOps for Engineering Training Now Available

By Dan Brown
linux.com
 17 days ago

FinOps – also called Cloud Financial Management or Cloud Economics – is becoming an increasingly important skill for cloud architects and engineers as adoption of cloud infrastructure accelerates. Which is why the FinOps Foundation has launched a new, online training course, “FinOps for Engineering”, which is a practitioner level course which looks at FinOps from the perspective of engineers. The course is designed to provide engineers and those who architect, design, construct, and operate software solutions and infrastructure in the public cloud to understand how to work effectively with FinOps teams, finance, procurement, product, and management teams to manage cloud use and cost more efficiently and to derive more business value from cloud.

www.linux.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Engineering#Linux Foundation#Cloud Infrastructure#The Finops Foundation#Finops For Engineering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Computersnewrelic.com

Pixie is Now Available as Part of New Relic One

Today we’re announcing that Pixie is now generally available as part of New Relic One. Pixie is a significant upgrade to our Kubernetes toolset. It is the only solution that removes the monitoring gaps that naturally emerge in Kubernetes environments and provides code-level insights so developers can debug faster. About...
Computerstoolfarm.com

New: Boris FX Continuum FCP Plugin Collection Now Available

Boris Continuum FCP delivers an easy-to-use workflow with 90 stunning cinematic effects and 1000+ drag and drop presets. GPU-accelerated, HDR-compliant, totally customizable. Transform your shots into cinematic masterpieces inside Final Cut Pro and Motion. Features 90 stunning creative effects and 1000s of drag and drop presets. Work up to 10x faster with Continuum FCP’s completely redesigned easy-to-use plugin collection — real-time performance, a streamlined workflow, and the FX Editor.
TechnologyItproportal

Common challenges a FinOps team will solve

When organizations begin making the transition from on-premises IT infrastructure to public cloud, their financial IT operations change as fundamentally as their infrastructure does. The largest conceptual paradigm shift is that from large, infrequent capital outlays for IT infrastructure procurement to hourly operational expenses. In the former case, most organizations have a structured procurement process that requires various levels of approval before outlays can take place. By contrast, public cloud services are procured real-time by individual technical teams within the organization, de facto eliminating much of the oversight provided by procurement procedures. Procurement de facto becomes federated to the consumers of the services. In many organizations, these teams may be tasked with conforming to a budget, but services can and often are purchased in excess of the budgeted amounts. These overruns are incurred before remediation can take place - the direct opposite of what occurs in a capital expenditure environment with a structured procurement process. This federated procurement process and the natural complexity of public cloud billing can combine to pose significant challenges for organizations that have yet to establish a disciplined FinOps team. Here are some of the most common challenges we see.
Computersciodive.com

Engineers need cybersecurity training, too

When companies think about cybersecurity training, they often focus on employees outside technology. But for organizations in critical infrastructure, it's the engineers who are at the frontline of cybersecurity risk without the appropriate training. "Who knows about engineering systems? The engineers. Who has been excluded from the world of cybersecurity?...
Technologytoolfarm.com

New: INSYDIUM Fused Collection + X-Particles Build 1030 Now Available

INSYDIUM has released X-Particles Build 1030 with a new physics engine, updated UI and more. Plus, X-Particles is now part of INSYDIUM Fused, a collection of all of INSYDIUM’s products, plug-in and benefits. Press Release. X-Particles Update – Build 1030, July 2021. With the latest X-Particles Update you’ll find that...
Pacific County, WAifiberone.com

Pre-Apprenticeship ‘Construction Bootcamp’ Training Now Available

Pacific County, Wash. – In partnership with WorkSource, the Thurston County Chamber has joined forces with ANEW to provide free construction industry apprenticeship training in Pacific County. Construction Bootcamp is a low-barrier and no-cost way to explore and learn about career opportunities in the construction industry. Not only will participants...
Blue Bell, PAmc3.edu

WEDnetPA grants for workforce training are available now

Montgomery County Community College’s Workforce Development Division encourages eligible Montgomery County companies to apply for WEDnetPA funding for the new fiscal year which began July 1, 2021. WEDnetPA is a state training reimbursement grant program where eligible companies can receive state grants to help pay for workforce training. MCCC receives...
Technologyvmware.com

VMware App Launchpad Service is now available

We are glad to announce that VMware App Launchpad Service (ALP SaaS) – the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) implementation of VMware App Launchpad (ALP) is now available – a big step forward in the Developer Ready journey. This feature modernizes and enables cloud service providers and customers alike to consume their multi cloud applications without worrying about the underlying endpoint security and infrastructure. Service providers and customers can now leverage ALP SaaS through our VMware Cloud Partner Navigator (CPN) portal. With this, service providers and their customers can deploy and manage applications across all Navigator compliant cloud endpoints (VMware Cloud on AWS and Cloud Director service clouds).
Computersphoronix.com

The Linux Foundation's Latest Effort is Around Firefighter Safety

Following the formation of the Open 3D Foundation and their open-source IBM-led work around watering farms from the cloud, the Linux Foundation's newest effort is around trying to enhance firefighter safety with open-source. Similar to the Liquid Prep project from earlier this year around helping farmers monitor moisture levels for...
Jobslinux.com

Interested in a Cloud Computing Career? This Roadmap Can Point the Way

Like many people, you might be thinking about a career in the fast growing field of cloud computing. It’s a smart move, with the Open Source Jobs Report finding that possessing cloud computing skills has the biggest impact on hiring decisions amongst technical hiring managers surveyed. And recent data have shown that job openings for cloud computing professionals have skyrocketed the last few years.
Businessaithority.com

Ready Computing Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

Ready Computing, a leader in both healthcare and IT services and solutions industries, is proud to announce it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. By joining the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program, Ready Computing can sell products and manage services with Google Cloud as well as build applications and solutions using Google Cloud technology. This new partnership gives Ready Computing the opportunity to expand its IT offerings to customers through Google Cloud services, demonstrates proven expertise in managed services and complete customer support from small to large scale platforms and applications.
TechnologyNetwork World

Feds' demand for software standards could boost enterprise security

Enterprises can look for more transparency from software vendors after the Biden Administration’s recent mandate that software bills of materials be provided by companies attempting to do business with the federal government. Software bills of materials, frequently abbreviated to SBOMs, aren’t a new concept. The idea comes from the manufacturing...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Is Petroleum Engineering Training Keeping Up with the Times?

While the oil and gas industry is in the midst of an energy transition, so too are various related university disciplines. While the oil and gas industry is in the midst of an energy transition, so too are various related university disciplines. Some academics see enrollment changes in petroleum engineering...
ComputersComputer Weekly

From incubation-to-graduation: CNCF ‘graduates’ Linkerd service mesh

The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) tells us that it’s on a mission. That mission is to build not just cloud-native software, that part should be obvious, right? Its self-stated mission is a quest to build sustainable ecosystems for those cloud-native application instances that are brought to life. For so-called...
Softwareaithority.com

oneM2M Invites Contributions on Future Roadmap for Standards Based IoT Systems

OneM2M is currently finalizing a set of specifications for Release 4 of the standard while conducting parallel work on features to include in Release 5. Some of the new features under discussion include the topics of AI for Internet of Things (IoT) systems, tools for data licensing and, controls to guarantee adherence to privacy regulation such as GDPR and PIPA (Korea). Participation in oneM2M’s technical standardization activities is open to organizations across the world and provides a forum to exchange knowledge and discuss emerging trends that will drive future IoT innovation.
Computerscnx-software.com

Upcoming events about RISC-V, RT-Thread IoT OS, and Embedded Linux

Three events about open/open-source technologies have been recently announced with namely the RT-Thread IoT OS Tech Conference, the jointly organized Open Source Summit and Embedded Linux Conference 2021, and the 2021 RISC-V Summit. Let’s have a quick look at what each will have to offer with the list in chronological order.

Comments / 0

Community Policy