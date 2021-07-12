New FinOps for Engineering Training Now Available
FinOps – also called Cloud Financial Management or Cloud Economics – is becoming an increasingly important skill for cloud architects and engineers as adoption of cloud infrastructure accelerates. Which is why the FinOps Foundation has launched a new, online training course, “FinOps for Engineering”, which is a practitioner level course which looks at FinOps from the perspective of engineers. The course is designed to provide engineers and those who architect, design, construct, and operate software solutions and infrastructure in the public cloud to understand how to work effectively with FinOps teams, finance, procurement, product, and management teams to manage cloud use and cost more efficiently and to derive more business value from cloud.www.linux.com
Comments / 0