Mass-vaccination site at The Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls scheduled to cease operations July 19
State to continue to focus on communities with low vaccination rates, partner with local health departments, providers & community leaders. Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced four mass-vaccination sites will cease operations as part of the ongoing downscaling that will allow the state to focus on localized vaccination efforts. As part of the downscaling that followed the achievement of milestones that allowed the state to lift COVID-19 restrictions, the sites at The Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls, Plattsburgh International Airport, SUNY Polytechnic Institute – Utica, and Jones Beach will cease their operations following vaccinations on Monday, July 19. Additionally, the governor announced the mass-vaccination site at the New York State Fairgrounds will relocate from the Expo Center to the Arts & Home Center, effective Wednesday, July 14.www.wnypapers.com
