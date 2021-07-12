Six Flags Darien Lake announces 'Project Ed'

Program allows educators to earn extra cash & school supplies. Six Flags Darien Lake , the “Thrill Capital of New York,” announced the formal launch of “Project Ed.” This hiring initiative is an opportunity for all educators and school employees to earn extra cash this summer, free tickets, and school supplies for their classroom in the fall. Participants will be paid premium wages, and those who work an average of 24 hours for eight weeks in a variety of leadership roles have the opportunity to earn over $3,000. They will automatically be entered into a raffle to earn up to $250 in gift cards for supplies in their classrooms.