Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Thunder chances may light up the sky over the next few days

By Dave Anderson
cbs3duluth.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEATHER STORY: A big cell of high air pressure kept the weekend sunny and warm despite the haze pushed in by Canadian wildfires. Monday night, two low pressure systems will try to change up our weather picture. The first one is to the northwest and will make for a 20% shower and storm chance for northern Minnesota Monday night. The second will come up from the southwest to bring a 30% chance for thunder on Tuesday afternoon. The tails of the lows will make for a 40% precip chance on Wednesday. That will ease back to a 30% chance of Thursday with sunshine reappearing on Friday.

cbs3duluth.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Canadian#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentcbs3duluth.com

Tonight’s storm chance is fading, calmer conditions come Thursday

WEATHER STORY: Twin lows brought showers and storms Wednesday night but the chance is now moving to the south and east out of our area. Air Quality Alert will be back in place for Minnesota through Friday because Canadian smoke is coming back. By Thursday, calmer weather comes to call but another rain chance may make it here Friday night.
Environmentwdhn.com

WDHN Storm Team: More sun, heat, and humidity over the next few days

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A few more showers and storms will be possible this evening and maybe a couple overnight. Temperatures will once again be in the middle 70s. Thursday’s rain chance drops to 20%. Temperatures will be a tad hotter than today. “Feels like” temperatures will be close to 110 for most Tri-State residents.
Environmentnews9.com

After A Hot Next Few Days, Cool Down Expected Next Week

The heat will continue to climb closer to 100 the next few days. A welcome cold front will push in on Sunday bringing a little break from the hotter temps and thick humidity. Some storms look possible as well on Sunday. Heat advisory continues for central OK thru Saturday during...

Comments / 0

Community Policy