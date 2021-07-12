Thunder chances may light up the sky over the next few days

WEATHER STORY: A big cell of high air pressure kept the weekend sunny and warm despite the haze pushed in by Canadian wildfires. Monday night, two low pressure systems will try to change up our weather picture. The first one is to the northwest and will make for a 20% shower and storm chance for northern Minnesota Monday night. The second will come up from the southwest to bring a 30% chance for thunder on Tuesday afternoon. The tails of the lows will make for a 40% precip chance on Wednesday. That will ease back to a 30% chance of Thursday with sunshine reappearing on Friday.