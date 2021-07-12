Cub baseball team plays Independence tough in loss: Nevada loses two to No. 1 Roland-Story

More than any other aspect of Major League Baseball’s All-Star festivities, the spectacle of the Home Run Derby really brings out the kid in nearly everyone involved. It’s a full-on family affair even for those who aren’t participating, like Kris Bryant having his toddler son Kyler on his lap to watch the fireworks. All things considered, it might have been more fun for Bryant than his last father-son experience at the Derby back in 2015.