Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Disneyland set to reopen its Jungle Cruise ride, minus the racially insensitive stereotypes

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney has finally redone its Jungle Cruise ride after years of being criticized for the attraction’s controversial depictions of Indigenous people. In January, the corporation announced it would rethink the classic Jungle Cruise ride, in which a skipper ferried visitors along a waterway while making jokes and funny comments. One of the sights visitors were taken past involved a scene featuring “natives,” depicted as primitive and threatening.

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Chris Beatty
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Emily Blunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walt Disney World#Racial Stereotypes#Indigenous#Walt Disney Imagineering#Black#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Disney
News Break
Disneyland
Related
Travelallears.net

The CHEAPEST Day at Walt Disney World

Okay, let’s be honest here: a Walt Disney World vacation is expensive!. We definitely understand that, but we love the parks, and we want to keep going back over and over again — and we know many of you feel the same way! How do you ‘go home’ when you’re on a budget?
AnimalsInside the Magic

Baby Alligator Spotted In Magic Kingdom Water

Florida is known how having many things — Disney World, Universal Studios, heat, rain, humidity, beaches, and gators. Because of Florida’s swampy climate, there are many alligators around the state. If we are technical, there are approximately 1.25 million gators in the state of Florida, and they can be found in any body of water. We have recently reported on Disney becoming a little more strict on trapping gators and removing them from the property, and it looks like they may have a new gator to find at Magic Kingdom!
Restaurantsdisneyfoodblog.com

If You Can Only Go to ONE Disney World Restaurant…Go Here!

It’s really not a secret that one of our favorite parts of Disney World is the food! Every park, hotel, and Disney Springs have some amazing eats and unique restaurants. But with so many great options and so little time, how do you pick where to eat?? We asked YOU, or readers, on Instagram which Disney World restaurant you’d recommend to a friend if they only had time to eat at ONE. Here’s what you said!
TravelInside the Magic

Disney Confirms That Polynesian Monorail Won’t Reopen With Resort

Last year, Walt Disney World Resort announced that Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort would be undergoing a major reimagining. Among the many changes to the popular Deluxe Resort hotel are a new Monorail station and Guest rooms rethemed to include characters and motifs from Moana (2016). It is worth noting that...
Animalsaudacy.com

WATCH: Disney World gorilla hurls poo projectiles at park-goers

In a post captioned “Crappy day at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom,” TikTok user @lovindisworld shared a moment where a gorilla defecated in its hand and then threw it at the onlookers. Listen to your favorite News/Talk station now on Audacy. The poo projectile luckily missed the TikToker as they sidestepped...
AnimalsInside the Magic

Gorilla Throws Poop at Guest in Disney’s Animal Kingdom!

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is a theme park zoo hybrid that is both unique and interactive. You can see the animals in the popular Safari attraction, or take one of the walking trails. These animals are real and can be unpredictable, and the encounters with them often make for unforgettable experiences.
TravelInside the Magic

Disney Park Passes Are WIDE Open!

When Walt Disney World Resort began its phased reopening in July 2020 following its pandemic-related closure, there were many changes Guests had to get used to. While some of these COVID-19 restrictions — including both mandatory face masks and social distancing requirements — have been loosened or removed, the Disney Park Pass reservation system remains. This system was originally implemented to help limit capacity at Disney World’s four theme parks, but has been extended into 2023, meaning it isn’t going away anytime soon.
Travelallears.net

The Worst Places to Stay in Disney World

Are you trying to decide where to stay on your next Walt Disney World vacation?. It can be pretty hard to make a decision with so many Disney Resort options! Thankfully, we’ve got YOUR reviews on all the Disney Resorts on our website, and today we’re sharing the list of the 10 worst-rated choices — according to AllEars readers.
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Guest Death Confirmed in Disney World Incident Report

Walt Disney World Resort may be “The Most Magical Place on Earth” but, from time to time, incidents, unfortunately, happen in all theme parks, no matter how safe they are or how well-trained their staff members are. Disney World Cast Members, of course, do their best to keep rides and...
Lifestylewdwmagic.com

A closer look at the completed Jungle Cruise refresh at Disneyland

Disney has today shared another look at the Disneyland version of the refreshed Jungle Cruise attraction which official reopens today. In this new video, we get to see more of the new scenes and learn more about the new back-story and characters. The Walt Disney World version continues to be...
LifestyleWDW News Today

PHOTOS, REVIEW: Jungle Cruise Sundae Boat Docks at Disneyland Park

To celebrate the grand reopening of Jungle Cruise at Disneyland Park with all of its culturally sensitive updates, Tropical Hideaway has a special pineapple split that comes with a Jungle Cruise boat. Pineapple Split Dole Whip Sundae With Jungle Cruise Boat – $24.99. Theoretically, the pineapple split can go inside...
MoviesInside the Magic

Dwayne Johnson Hypes ‘Jungle Cruise’ Premiere at Disneyland Resort

One of the most anticipated films of the summer from Disney, Jungle Cruise, is gearing up for the premiere, and film star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is excited to share where the premiere will take place. Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, has been ready to reveal for...
TravelPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

Disney Introduces A Revamped Jungle Cruise Ride Without The Racist Imagery

A ride at Disneyland that used to feature racist, colonialist depictions of Africans now emphasizes slapstick monkeys and chimpanzees besting clueless tourists instead. Jungle Cruise, which originally opened in 1955, until recently featured spear-waving, headhunting Africans as part of the attraction. A revamped version of the ride opened Friday at Disney's theme park in Anaheim, Calif. Disney previously announced the ride will also be redone at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla.
MoviesComicBook

Jungle Cruise: D23 Takes Fans Behind-The-Scenes Of The Ride

D23 decided to give Jungle Cruise fans a look at how they upgraded the ride at Disneyland. The movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt is rapidly approaching and the company is pulling out all the stops to show off the picture. One of the underrated parts of the rollout is all the work that Imagineers have done to retool the ride. It’s a bit of a classic at Disneyland, so there were some changes that needed to be undertaken for a while now. There’s also the matter of how much Disney wanted to change. As with all attractions, there are going to be fans up in arms whenever the slightest alterations to a ride happen. Jeanette Lomboy, the site portfolio executive in charge of Walt Disney Imagineering at Disneyland told D23 about the origins of the ride.
MoviesComicBook

The Rock Teases Massive Jungle Cruise Premiere at Disneyland

After being delayed due to the pandemic, Disney's Jungle Cruise film is finally being released this month. The new movie is set to star Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock alongside Emily Blunt, and it's based on the Disneyland ride of the same name. Johnson and Blunt have been busy promoting Jungle Cruise with The Rock sharing some fun content on social media. In his latest Instagram post, the star has teased the movie's upcoming premiere, which is taking place inside Disneyland.
TravelInside the Magic

Enhanced Jungle Cruise Reopens With Reimagined Scenes

On July 16, just one day before Disneyland Resort’s 66th anniversary, the newly enhanced Jungle Cruise in Adventureland officially reopened at Disneyland. Though the attraction had a surprise soft opening ahead of its official reopening day, it was still listed as “Closed for Refurbishment” on the Disneyland app — until now. As of Friday, July 16, the world famous Jungle Cruise is departing daily with tours through the rivers of Adventureland at Disneyland.

Comments / 0

Community Policy