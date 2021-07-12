Disneyland set to reopen its Jungle Cruise ride, minus the racially insensitive stereotypes

D23 decided to give Jungle Cruise fans a look at how they upgraded the ride at Disneyland. The movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt is rapidly approaching and the company is pulling out all the stops to show off the picture. One of the underrated parts of the rollout is all the work that Imagineers have done to retool the ride. It’s a bit of a classic at Disneyland, so there were some changes that needed to be undertaken for a while now. There’s also the matter of how much Disney wanted to change. As with all attractions, there are going to be fans up in arms whenever the slightest alterations to a ride happen. Jeanette Lomboy, the site portfolio executive in charge of Walt Disney Imagineering at Disneyland told D23 about the origins of the ride.