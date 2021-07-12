Cancel
San Francisco, CA

Some Twitter staff return to offices in New York, San Francisco

By Danielle Kaye

NEW YORK (Reuters) - After more than 16 months of working from home, some Twitter Inc employees in San Francisco and New York returned to the office on Monday as the company reopened its corporate campuses at 50% capacity in the two cities.

With COVID-19 vaccination rates on the rise, major U.S. tech companies are diverging on how and when to reopen their offices. Alphabet Inc's Google announced employees can voluntarily return to the office starting in late July, while Apple expects employees to work from the office three days per week starting in early September.

Twitter employees shared pictures of their breakfasts and unmasked selfies in the elevator. One employee, referencing the food and music at the social media firm's San Francisco office, wrote on Twitter, "I am more stoked than I expected to be."

While some employees expressed excitement, most want minimal time in the office. An internal company survey found that 45% of employees in San Francisco and 63% in New York intend to return to the office, even if just one day per week. The remaining intend to keep working remotely.

Twitter, which announced in May 2020 that employees could work from anywhere, is requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for office reentry. The company is still allowing employees whose jobs can be done remotely to work from home indefinitely. Twitter CFO Ned Segal said in a tweet that the company hopes to support employees "whether on their sofa or in an office."

Twitter will continue to adjust employees' salaries based on cost of living in their location - a consideration for those who choose to work remotely. Facebook and Google have also reaffirmed their commitment to location-based pay policies.

Twitter will decide when to reopen other offices based on COVID-19 infection and vaccination rates in each location, according to the company.

(Reporting by Danielle Kaye; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Related
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Report: Windows Broken At Gov. Newsom’s Family-Owned Wine Shop In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Just days after Governor Newsom signed a bill creating an Organized Retail Task Force to crack down organized retail thefts, his family-owned wine shop in San Francisco may have been targeted by thieves, according to a report. Police said the alarm sounded around 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, at PlumpJack Wines & Spirits located at Greenwich and Fillmore streets. When officers arrived, they found a broken storefront window, but no suspects inside the store. A company spokesman confirmed the break-in attempt according to the San Francisco Chronicle. According to police, this was the fourth time this year burglars hit the Cow Hollow store and broke it’s windows. Tuesday’s incident remains under investigation. Newsom opened PlumpJack Wines & Spirits in 1992. Before taking office as governor in 2019, Newsom announced he would step away from his businesses and put his assets in a blind trust. The wine shop has since become part of a portfolio of companies, the PlumpJack Group, that includes restaurants, bars, retail and a resort hotel in Lake Tahoe.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Big Tech Companies to Allow Only Vaccinated U.S. Employees Into Offices

(Reuters) -Big tech companies are making it mandatory for employees in the United States to get COVID-19 vaccinations before entering campuses, as the highly infectious Delta variant of the virus drives a resurgence in cases across regions. Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc said on Wednesday all U.S. employees must...
Stocksprotocol.com

Robinhood prices IPO at a conservative $38

Robinhood priced its initial public offering at $38 a share on Wednesday, setting the stage for one of the most anticipated public trading debuts this year. The price, which was reported by the Wall Street Journal, was at the low end of the $38 to $42 range the company set for the IPO last week. The online brokerage, which was eyeing a valuation of up to $35 billion but could now settle for something below $32 billion, is expected to begin trading Thursday on the Nasdaq under the ticker 'HOOD.'
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Twitter closes S.F. and New York offices as delta variant spreads

Twitter has closed its San Francisco and New York offices just two weeks after reopening them as virus cases surge. “After careful consideration of the CDC’s updated guidelines, and in light of current conditions, Twitter has made the decision to close our opened offices in New York and San Francisco as well as pause future office reopenings, effective immediately,” the company said.
San Francisco, CANBC Bay Area

San Francisco to Require New Employees be Vaccinated for COVID-19

Starting Wednesday, all new city employees in San Francisco will be asked to get a COVID-19 vaccination before they start their jobs. This follows an announcement made last month that asked all San Francisco city employees to get vaccinated once the shots become fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
Internetwashingtonnewsday.com

In 2020, Mark Zuckerberg spent $23.4 million on security alone.

In 2020, Mark Zuckerberg spent $23.4 million on security alone. According to an estimate, Facebook spent more than $20 million on security for its CEO Mark Zuckerberg alone in 2020. According to Protocol, the cost of personal protection increased last year as a result of the pandemic, based on the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Tech giants’ next acquisition could be themselves

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Big U.S. technology companies can look in the mirror for their next acquisition. Alphabet (GOOGL.O), Amazon.com (AMZN.O), Apple (AAPL.O), Facebook (FB.O) and Microsoft (MSFT.O) have around $600 billion of cash in their coffers altogether. With revenue hitting new highs, investors will be keen to see it put to work. Buying back more shares may become the default.
Career Development & Advicewnns.com

Young Staff Resist Office Return

Yet another generational gap between Millenials and Boomers!. While older workers are eager to return to their offices, younger employees are not ready to give up the advantages of remote work, even new hires who “don’t know what they’re missing.”. In a recent survey, 55% of millennials said they have...
New York City, NYCrain's New York Business

New York cheaper than San Francisco for tech startups

The two markets are the most costly to operate in North America, but it costs about $10 million less each year to run a 500-person technology company in the New York metro area than in San Francisco, according to a recent report from real estate services firm CBRE. The report compared the average annual cost of wages and real estate—the two most expensive line items in the industry—to find it cost about $69 million to run a tech company in San Francisco last year, compared to $59 million in New York.
San Francisco, CAMySanAntonio

The New York Times can't decide whether San Francisco is dying or not

Maybe you don't want to remember January of this year, an incredibly low point in a young 2021. But in the hellscape of the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of the January 6 Capitol riots, the New York Times published a story on techies fleeing San Francisco for the greener, sunnier pastures of Miami, Austin, Puerto Rico and other parts of the world outside of the Bay Area and state.

