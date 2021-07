As another heatwave looms over Portland, plans are popping up to open cooling centers throughout the Portland area during the day and early evening Thursday and Friday. Temperatures are forecast to reach above 90 degrees all afternoon and into the early evening both days, with highs near 100 degrees on Friday. In Multnomah County, county officials plan to open five cooling centers, up from three last month, plus open 15 libraries with extended hours to put free cooling locations closer to the homes of those who need them.