Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

7 Names That Could Be The Next Short-Squeeze Stocks

By Tezcan Gecgil
InvestorPlace
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe short-squeeze rally in meme stocks like GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is poised to go down in financial history books in terms of shareholder gains. However, a short squeeze is only a temporary phenomenon if the underlying business lacks solid fundamentals. This would be true even for GameStop and AMC if their sky-high stock prices don’t eventually equate to business growth. And that goes for many short-squeeze stocks.

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Trading#Product Positioning#Stock Prices#Gamestop#Gme#Amc Entertainment#Espr#Gsat#Otrk#Squatty Potty#Esperion Therapeutics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Looking For The Next Amazon? Take a Look at These 3 Stocks

These three foreign e-commerce companies operate in emerging markets that are years behind the U.S. in e-commerce adoption. Rapid growth could set investors up for stellar long-term returns. Sea Limited and MercadoLibre are the most established of the three, but Ozon remains a wild card for bold investors. Amazon brought...
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Stocks to Sell Due to Damaging Supply-Chain Woes

Recently, several companies have seen their stocks fall into the stocks to sell category simply due to supply chain disruptions. And that’s not a huge surprise. After all, with the winding down of the pandemic, the world economy is looking to pivot quickly towards growth. Businesses are adding jobs at...
MarketsInvestorPlace

7 Stocks to Buy as Bezos and Branson Kick Off a Space Boom

Recent news may be renewing enthusiasm for space stocks. But don’t think that the spaceship has sailed, so to speak. This month, we’ve seen successful launches from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE). Yet the “billionaire space race” is still only in its early stages.
IndustryInvestorPlace

4 Shipping Stocks To Buy As the Global Economy Gains Steam

There is absolute clarity on the point that global economic growth is gaining traction. And that means good things for the future of shipping stocks. The international Monetary Fund expects global economic growth at 6% for 2021 and 4.4% for 2022. For the current year, emerging economies are likely to grow at 6.7%. Performance of shipping stocks has a high positive correlation with GDP growth. Thus, it’s a good time to remain invested in quality shipping stocks.
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Diverse Forever Tech Stocks to Buy Today

It’s been a tale of two cities on Wall Street revealing the haves and have-nots. Yet the triumph and despair has also reinforced the narrative of many diverse blue-chip, tech stocks seemingly caught in the middle. Let’s explore three of these stocks whose struggles on the price chart now position them for big-time gains for bullish investors.
StocksInvestorPlace

Cannabis Stocks: Why TLRY, CGC, ACB, SNDL Stocks Are Getting High Today

The cannabis industry is in a state of volatility, thanks in large part to the U.S. government’s waffling on legalization. With the market mostly based in Canada, shifts toward and away from cannabis policy have a direct effect on investor sentiment. However, today, even with talk heating back up around federal legalization, cannabis stocks are winning big. It appears many of the stocks are moving up in sympathy with their largest peer.
StocksInvestorPlace

Why Amazon Stock Should Run 40% Higher Sooner Than Later

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will release its Q2 results on July 29 after the market closes. Expect the company to release stellar earnings and free cash flow (FCF) for the quarter. That could be a boon for AMZN stock going forward. I have written about the online e-commerce company in the past...
StocksInvestorPlace

TLRY Stock: The News That Has Cannabis Giant Tilray Moving Today

Investors are reacting to this morning’s earnings report from Canadian cannabis producer Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY). Despite some disappointment in the numbers, TLRY stock was trading as much as 4.7% higher in Wednesday’s premarket. The report is the company’s first since it combined last month with rival Aphria in a merger that...
StocksInvestorPlace

Chinese EV Stocks: Why LI, XPEV, NIO Stocks Are Bouncing Back today

The last week hasn’t been kind to stocks based in China. We are seeing a huge crackdown by the Chinese government on stocks that are listed on U.S. exchanges. The response has been a huge dip across the board, but some of the hardest hit were Chinese EV stocks. Now, these stocks are on the move again this morning, but they’re going up. Is China reversing course on its regulatory threats, or is this the work of something else?
StocksInvestorPlace

SPRT Stock: 13 Things to Know About Support.com as Shorts Get Squeezed Today

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock is on the rise Wednesday as retail traders take interest in the short squeeze target. Let’s take a look into everything traders need to know about Support.com as it soars today. Support.com is a customer and technical support solutions company. This has it providing clients with switch...
StocksInvestorPlace

The Double-Edged Sword of NIO Stock

NIO (NYSE:NIO) gets the U.S. comparison – as seemingly all Chinese stocks do – to a U.S. counterpart. NIO stock is “the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) of China.”. I’m not so sure I buy that analogy. It certainly doesn’t have a tour de force CEO like TSLA does. And its focus is cars, not hole digging companies, aerospace firms or energy storage manufacturing.
StocksInvestorPlace

Is SoFi Technologies a $10 or $20 Stock?

CNBC’s Jim Cramer recently stated that he thought SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) was a buy around $14. As I write this, SOFI stock is trading for a little over $15. In my last two articles, I called this fintech stock a buy. First, I said it was a buy when it traded for around $21 in early June. Then, I said it was a buy a second time in early July at around $16.50.
Financial ReportsInvestorPlace

Buy Coca-Cola Stock After Its Stellar Q2 Earnings

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is back! The Atlanta-based beverage giant just released impressive second quarter results, and KO stock is trending upwards. Coke’s sales rebound was much stronger than expected as the Covid-19 pandemic retreats and businesses reopen around the world. Coke reported that its revenue jumped 42% to $10.1 billion in the three months ended June 30. That was greater than the $9.3 billion in sales forecasted by Wall Street.
StocksInvestorPlace

Senseonics Is a Solid Recovery Play Poised to Unlock its Potential

To say that Senseonics Holdings (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) had a rough 2020 would be an understatement. SENS stock had reached a high of $1.60 in the first quarter of 2020 but immediately crashed during the start of the pandemic. It had spent most of 2020 in the 40-cent range and severely testing investor’s patience.
EconomyInvestorPlace

QuantumScape Remains a Speculative Bet Far From Commercialization

There is a reasonable bull thesis around QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) stock at current prices. An investment is undoubtedly speculative in nature and very clearly for the risk-tolerant investor. But that is the nature of any unproven technology including the solid-state lithium metal EV batteries the company is developing. The risk too,...
StocksInvestorPlace

5 Top IPOs That Could Gain Considerable Momentum

With markets hitting all-time highs, companies are racing to go public with IPOs (initial public offerings). According to Bloomberg contributors Swetha Gopinath and Myriam Balezou, “An all-time high of almost $350 billion has been raised in initial public offerings in the first six months of this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, surpassing the previous peak of $282 billion from the second half of 2020 and enriching entrepreneurs and bankers alike.”
EconomyInvestorPlace

Newegg Commerce Will Offer Investors Nothing Once Meme Stock Mania Fades

The shares of computer hardware and consumer electronics retailer Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG), an e-commerce company, have been on fire. NEGG stock has gained an incredible 78% in the past three months. The rally can’t be attributed to the company’s fundamentals or any other news. Instead, the stock has been a...
EconomyInvestorPlace

BA Stock: The News That Has Surprised Boeing Investors Cheering Today

Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock is flying high on Wednesday following a surprisingly good earnings report for the second quarter of 2021. The positive earnings report for Boeing starts off with adjusted earnings per share of 40 cents. That’s a major improvement over its adjusted losses per share of $4.79 from the same time last year. It’s also a boon to BA stock by smashing Wall Street’s adjusted per-share losses estimate of 72 cents.
StocksInvestorPlace

Proceed With Caution When Investing in Unfocused Ideanomics

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock is a fascinating look at a firm in transition. The company has long been an unsuccessful business and IDEX stock has stumbled in the past. Although it has some positive catalysts, the outlook for this stock is still murky. The company has seen various name and ticker...

Comments / 0

Community Policy