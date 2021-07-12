7 Names That Could Be The Next Short-Squeeze Stocks
The short-squeeze rally in meme stocks like GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is poised to go down in financial history books in terms of shareholder gains. However, a short squeeze is only a temporary phenomenon if the underlying business lacks solid fundamentals. This would be true even for GameStop and AMC if their sky-high stock prices don’t eventually equate to business growth. And that goes for many short-squeeze stocks.investorplace.com
Comments / 0