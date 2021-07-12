Customer Facing Devices Market Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, And Future Scenario Forecast By 2027

Global pocket size ultrasound devices market was valued at US$ 115 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 492 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 10.34% over the forecast period. Increasing number of people with chronic diseases along with older population is driving the market ahead. Another factor that is going upwards is surge in accident cases and tumors, common targeted diseases, and increasing risk of surgical procedures in older adults. In 2018, Healcerion gained FDA clearance for its Sonon 300L wireless handheld ultrasound device that works with a table device to display the images. It provides a flexible imaging device at less than 1/10 the cost of a traditional ultrasound machine. According to data collected by United Nations (UN), the geriatric population across the globe is expected to reach 18% of the world’s population by 2050, which will reach 1.6 billion. Older people get sick quickly and require health facilities more often. These devices eliminate old patients' stress to wait hours before they receive a check-up or to move from one room to another constantly where the device is available. Hospital visits require effort and more often elderly feel much more convenient in-home environment than in a hospital. It is easier for the respective family, too, as they don’t have to accompany them to the hospital.