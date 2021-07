Family around him, Bennett Hostetler watched a movie in hopes of finding distraction from the impending moment which may change his life forever or may not happen at all. Hostetler, back in his hometown of Bozeman, was waiting to find out if he would be taken in the MLB Draft. The first couple days and initial rounds had passed. Hostetler’s father, Troy, had a tracker on his phone, constantly providing updates from the draft. He admitted he was handling the moment worse than anyone.