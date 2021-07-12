Hendersonville police officer named NC School Resource Officer of the Year
The N.C. Association of School Resource Officers has awarded Officer Joreeca Dinnall the C.C. McGee School Resource Officer of the Year award. Dinnall serves as the Hendersonville High SRO. In 2020, she assisted a juvenile experiencing a mental health crisis. Her compassionate response to the situation combined with her dedication to HHS, the Hendersonville Police Department and serving the community led to her nomination and recognition, the city of Hendersonville said in a news release.www.blueridgenow.com
Comments / 3