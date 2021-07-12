Highmark partners on new national pharmacy initiative
Highmark Inc. has partnered with four other nonprofit Blue Cross Blue Shield plans on a new private pharmacy venture designed to ultimately cut costs for prescription drugs. Evio, a for-profit startup based in Denver, is a collaboration between Highmark with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Shield of California and Independence Blue Cross, which together cover 20 million members nationwide.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0