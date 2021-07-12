Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Highmark partners on new national pharmacy initiative

By Tracey Drury
bizjournals
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighmark Inc. has partnered with four other nonprofit Blue Cross Blue Shield plans on a new private pharmacy venture designed to ultimately cut costs for prescription drugs. Evio, a for-profit startup based in Denver, is a collaboration between Highmark with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Shield of California and Independence Blue Cross, which together cover 20 million members nationwide.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Shield Of California#Highmark Inc#Independence Blue Cross#Healthnow New York#Highmark Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
San Antonio, TXLaredo Morning Times

H-E-B Pharmacy takes top spot in J.D. Power's national ranking

H-E-B Pharmacy is top in the nation for customer satisfaction among supermarket pharmacies, according to J.D. Power's annual study. The data analytics and consumer intelligence company's annual study of national pharmacies is in its 13th edition. J.D. Power's findings were based on responses from customers who filled a prescription in the three months leading up to the survey.
Pittsburgh, PAbeckershospitalreview.com

Highmark launches consulting business

Highmark Health launched a subsidiary called Lumevity that will consult businesses on financial and operational changes, the Pittsburgh-based integrated health system said July 27. Among many initiatives, Lumevity will focus on helping businesses implement automation for areas with repetitive tasks. Highmark will use tactics that worked in its own operations...
Beckley, WVAndover Townsman

New pharmacy relies on loyalty, develops trust

It’s been just over a year since local pharmacists Kim Miller and Kriston Ellis opened Premier Pharmacy and Wellness in Beckley. Despite opening in one of the most challenging times, the beginning of a pandemic, their years of pharmacy experience in Beckley as well as their connection with the community have earned them the tile of “Best Pharmacy” for The Register-Herald’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards.
Wilmington, NCWilmingtonBiz

Monteith Construction, Live Oak Bank Among Business Partners In New 1897 Initiative

A group of local companies has come together to support a new initiative that looks at diversity and equity in the business community. Monteith Construction Corp., Live Oak Bank, nCino, LS3P Associates Ltd., Novant Health, Atlantic Packaging, Zimmer Development Co. and the Camp Schreiber Foundation, are backing the Initiative 1897, the first public project coming out of ThoughtBox.
Providence, RIProvidence Business News

Hasbro Children’s Hospital selected for national equity initiative

PROVIDENCE – Hasbro Children’s Hospital will join 11 pediatric practices nationwide on an initiative aimed at making health care for children more equitable and family-focused. Participating facilities will work with the Center for Health Care Strategies on the initiative, which is funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Selection for the program was competitive. During…
Rochester, NYsjfc.edu

Three New Residents Join Wegmans School of Pharmacy

This summer, three new residents will begin in the Wegmans School of Pharmacy’s year-long pharmacy residency program, gaining real-world experience in a vast array of clinical settings as consulting members of health care teams. The program prepares graduates to become competent clinical pharmacists through these experiences, and the residents are...
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

Independent Pharmacy Alliance (IPA) Launches New Podcast

CRANBURY, N.J., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independent Pharmacy Alliance (IPA), one of the largest pharmacy Group Purchasing Organizations (GPO) and Trade Organizations in the United States serving over 3,700 independent retail pharmacies, is very happy to announce the launch of the "Independent Pharmacy Alliance Podcast." The "Independent Pharmacy...
Delaware Statebizjournals

Highmark Health to add new Medicare Advantage program in Delaware

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield is adding a new Medicare Advantage plan in Delaware in a collaboration with two providers in the state. It’s an additional step in a partnership announced earlier this year with ChristianaCare, which will participate in the Medicare Advantage plan along with Bayhealth. Medicare Advantage plans are for people over 67 who sign up annually for the plans that provide some of the health services covered under the federal Medicare program but are provided by private entities.
Health Servicespharmacytimes.com

Pharmacy Times Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership Program With the Addition of Six New Health System Partners

Pharmacy Times® announces the addition of six new partners to its Strategic Alliance Partnership program. "We are thrilled to align ourselves with such renowned health systems," said Gil Hernandez, vice president of Pharmacy & Healthcare Communications, LLC, publisher of Pharmacy Times®. "Each of the six new partners brings a breadth of expertise to the table that will allow us to maximize positive outcomes through the effective implementation of innovative ideas and collaborative efforts, ultimately strengthening our position in the pharmaceutical industry."
Marietta, GAmultihousingnews.com

GMH, CBRE Partner on Student Housing Initiative

GMH Communities and CBRE Global Investors Fund have partnered up for a joint venture focused on student housing communities in the U.S. The joint venture was created to acquire existing core and value-add student housing assets across the country. To kick off the portfolio, the joint venture acquired the five-story SOVA Student Living in Marietta, Ga., that was built in 2019.
Lexington, KYuky.edu

College of Pharmacy Hires New Practice Implementation Pharmacist

LEXINGTON, KY, (July 19, 2021) — Dr. Kyle Bryan (PharmD 2019) recently accepted a new role as a Practice Implementation Pharmacist at the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy after completing his formal education and post-graduate training. His new position focuses on assisting pharmacists in all areas of practice with the implementation of the recently approved House Bill 48.
Stamford, CTPosted by
WestfairOnline

Stamford’s Avesi Partners closes initial fund at $875M

Avesi Partners LLC, a Stamford-headquartered private equity firm, announced the final closing of its debut fund, Avesi Partners I LP, with $875 million of capital commitments. Avesi reported the fund was oversubscribed and closed above its original target of $650 million, with commitments from an investor group composed of endowments, foundations, family offices, consultants, funds of funds, and unnamed “seasoned CEOs and industry executives.”
Economyramseycounty.us

New initiative launched to support inclusive workplaces

Ramsey County, in partnership with the Workforce Innovation Board (WIB), is launching the Inclusive Workplaces Cohort. This new initiative, in alignment with the Economic Competitiveness & Inclusion Plan, will support businesses in becoming more inclusive workplaces to ensure we are amplifying the diversity of our community as a tool for economic growth. Businesses in Ramsey County will have the opportunity to participate in a 10-month peer learning cohort while advancing equity and inclusion in their organizations.
Public HealthKFOX 14

New Mexico unveils back-to-school COVID-19 pharmacy partnership

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Students 12 years and older can get their COIVD-19 vaccine before school starts at their neighborhood pharmacy . The New Mexico Department of Health announced Wednesday a new back-to-school pharmacy partnership. Starting Thursday, local pharmacies across New Mexico will provide COVID-19 vaccinations for students. Participating...
SoftwareTimes Union

DSS, Inc. and Cantata Health Solutions Partner to Offer Revenue Cycle Management Capabilities in Juno EHR

New Juno EHR Capabilities Enhance Optimization of Revenue for Health Systems. Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS, Inc.), a leading provider of health information technology (HIT) solutions for federal, private and public healthcare organizations, has partnered with Cantata Health Solutions, and will be highlighted at the HIMSS 2021 Juno Health booth #4954. Cantata Health Solutions will also be exhibiting at HIMSS21 at booth #5448.
Economyphillyvoice.com

New Independence executive tasked with expanding diversity initiatives

Independence Health Group has hired a longtime corporate executive with a background in leading diversity and inclusion initiatives to oversee its human resources division. Crystal E. Ashby has been appointed executive vice president and chief people officer. She has joined Independence after serving as the first female interim president and CEO of The Executive Leadership Council, a nonprofit organization that supports the development of Black executives.

Comments / 0

Community Policy