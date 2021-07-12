Highmark partners on new national pharmacy initiative

Pharmacy Times® announces the addition of six new partners to its Strategic Alliance Partnership program. "We are thrilled to align ourselves with such renowned health systems," said Gil Hernandez, vice president of Pharmacy & Healthcare Communications, LLC, publisher of Pharmacy Times®. "Each of the six new partners brings a breadth of expertise to the table that will allow us to maximize positive outcomes through the effective implementation of innovative ideas and collaborative efforts, ultimately strengthening our position in the pharmaceutical industry."