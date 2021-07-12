Statement by Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh on ATV and Dirt Bike Legislation:

“I appreciate the Common Council’s partnership to address the serious threat posed by ATVs and dirt bikes being operated on city streets and in our parks. Cracking down on this quality of life and public safety problem has been a high priority for me. With these new tougher penalties and sizable redemption fees, the City will be able to keep more of these vehicles out of our neighborhoods. Subject to the required local law hearing, I look forward to signing this legislation and seeing it enacted. My message is clear: ATVs and dirt bikes don’t belong on our streets and in our parks.”