Politics

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh on ATV and Dirt Bike Legislation

By Public Information Officer
Syracuse, New York
Syracuse, New York
 16 days ago
Statement by Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh on ATV and Dirt Bike Legislation:

“I appreciate the Common Council’s partnership to address the serious threat posed by ATVs and dirt bikes being operated on city streets and in our parks. Cracking down on this quality of life and public safety problem has been a high priority for me. With these new tougher penalties and sizable redemption fees, the City will be able to keep more of these vehicles out of our neighborhoods. Subject to the required local law hearing, I look forward to signing this legislation and seeing it enacted. My message is clear: ATVs and dirt bikes don’t belong on our streets and in our parks.”

Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York

Syracuse is a city in and the county seat of Onondaga County, New York, United States. It is the fifth-most populous city in the state of New York following New York City, Buffalo, Rochester, and Yonkers. At the 2010 census, the city population was 145,252, and its metropolitan area had a population of 662,577. It is the economic and educational hub of Central New York, a region with over one million inhabitants. Syracuse is also well-provided with convention sites, with a downtown convention complex. Syracuse was named after the classical Greek city Syracuse (Siracusa in Italian), a city on the eastern coast of the Italian island of Sicily.

#Atvs#Dirt Bikes#Atv#The Common Council
Columbus, OHNBC4 Columbus

Columbus City Council to vote on increasing dirt bike, ATV fines

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A crackdown on illegal dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles could soon be coming to central Ohio. Columbus Police said the vehicles are a problem in all parts of the city with riders often taking over city streets, against traffic and some on sidewalks. “So arrogant of them,...
Syracuse, NYurbancny.com

Mayor Walsh Announces Road Reconstruction Project on Burnet Avenue

Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced a road reconstruction project on Burnet Avenue on the City’s east side. Crews will mill (remove the top layer of existing pavement) and repave Burnet Avenue from Lodi Street to Beech Street beginning Monday, July 26. The project is expected to be...
Syracuse, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Syracuse Democratic mayoral candidate Khalid Bey talks I-81 project

The $2 billion project to replace the Interstate 81 span with a community grid in downtown Syracuse is the largest single project ever undertaken by New York State’s Department of Transportation. Lanessa Chaplin, of the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU), told Capital Tonight on Thursday that the replacement plan...
Syracuse, NYurbancny.com

Mayor Walsh and Chief Buckner Urge Participation in Syracuse Community Gun Buyback Program

Office of Attorney General program on July 24 offers payment and an iPad for turning in guns. Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner announced a Community Gun Buyback program will take place in the City of Syracuse on Saturday, July 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the St. Lucy’s Food Pantry at 425 Gifford Street. People who return hand guns and assault rifles under the amnesty program will be eligible to receive a financial payment and an iPad, on a first come-first served basis.
Public Safetypoliticsny.com

Councilman proposes legislation to curb illegal dirt bike use and drag racing

As illegal dirt bikes have increasingly run rampant throughout the city — two men on bikes carjacked a driver last week — lawmakers and the NYPD are getting fed up. As of June 3, the NYPD has seized 322 ATVs and dirt bikes, written 7,469 summonses for motorcycles/dirt bikes and 16 summonses for ATVs. Additionally, according to the NY Post, “the NYPD has seen an uptick of 15 percent in complaints of dirt bikes and ATVs.”
Monroe County, NYWHEC TV-10

In-Depth: Update on motorcycle, dirt bike legislation in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — News10NBC is going In-Depth to give you an update on a local law aimed at curbing illegal use of dirt bikes and ATVs in Monroe County. You may recall, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello signed a measure in June that will allow police to immediately impound any dirt bike or ATV illegally operated on a public road.
Honolulu, HIKHON2

Sen. Schatz’s bill could improve street safety for pedestrians, cyclists

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sen. Brian Schatz introduced a new bill on Wednesday, July 28, that would make streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists, as well as improve nationwide on-road safety standards. Sen. Schatz’s new legislation implements recommendations from the National Transportation Safety Board. It will also instruct administrators of the...
Gladwin County, MIGladwin County Record

Restoring the Lakes

When bi-partisan legislation to fund dam safety measures was announced back in May we began to see a glimmer of the “light at the end of the tunnel.” Cliché? Yes, but also substantive relief for those who have lived through the nightmare that was 2020. Lawmakers proposed spending $500 million to repair and replace the dams along the Tittabawassee River system in Gladwin and Midland counties along with putting measures in place to ensure dam safety statewide.
Martinsburg, WVlocaldvm.com

EPTA bus service is what Congress has in mind for public transit expansion

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Lawmakers on Capitol Hill may be struggling with their infrastructure legislation, but things are looking up for public transportation in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle. The EPTA is meeting the demand for delivering commuters to their destinations, and a non-emergency medical and health care shuttle service...

