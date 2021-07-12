Cancel
Court tosses lawsuit over articles on lawyer’s neo-Nazi ties

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal appeals court on Monday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit in which a Baltimore attorney accused the Southern Poverty Law Center of defaming him in articles highlighting his ties to a neo-Nazi group. A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously rejected Glen K....

