Sparks’ Busy Year Ahead: Films, 2022 Tour

The lineup for the 78th Venice Film Festival, which runs September 1-11, was announced this morning and the Lido will be full of stars, epic battles, intimate dramas and more. France and Italy have the strongest showings this year, with France showing up with three films in competition: trio of pics in competition comprising Stephane Brize’s Un autre monde, starring Vincent Lindon; Xavier Giannoli’s Lost Illusions, based on an Honoré de Balzac novel and starring a powerhouse cast including Benjamin Voisin, Xavier Dolan, Cécile de France, Gerard Depardieu and Jeanne Balibar; and L’Evenement, from Audrey Diwan. On its home turf, Italy has a whopping five films in competition: America Latina from Damiano D’Innocenzo and Fabio D’Innocenzo, Il Buco from Michelangelo Frammartino, Freaks Out from Gabriele Mainetti, Qui Rido Io by Mario Martone and their biggest title, The Hand of God, Paolo Sorrentino, which is being distributed by Netflix.
