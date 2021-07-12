Sparks’ Busy Year Ahead: Films, 2022 Tour

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleSparks have unveiled plans for a 2022 North American headline tour. “Sparks Tour 2022” begins February 7 for two previously announced, sold out nights at Los Angeles’ Walt Disney Concert Hall and then continues into early April. A fan club presale begins July 13 at 10 a.m. local time. General on-sales begin July 16 at 10 a.m. local time. A European tour follows. (See the dates below.)

