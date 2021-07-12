Cancel
Astronomy

Watch the Skies: Planetary conjunction

By Tyler Penland
nowhabersham.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMars, meet Venus. Venus, this is Mars. If you step outside tonight, you’ll be witness to a conjunction of planetary proportions. Venus and Mars have been drawing near one another for several weeks, with Venus slowly catching up to Mars. They were close together over the weekend, but tonight they will reach their closest point, around 33 arcminutes apart.

