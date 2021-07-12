International Experts Unite Online For IAC’s 11th Annual Gold And Diamond Conference
While social distancing caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has isolated people in various realms of the global jewelry industry, Lisa Koenigsberg, Ph.D., President of the New York-based, interdisciplinary non-profit organization, Initiatives in Art and Culture (IAC), continues to program and produce dynamic, deeply educational gatherings of the mining, gemstone and jewelry tribes. Koenigsberg and her IAC associate Erin Welsh’s latest event is the 11th Annual Gold and Diamond Conference, which is entitled, “New Realities, Future Promise.” It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday, July 13 to Thursday, July 15.www.forbes.com
