Cody Rhymer edges Chris Beto, Ken Lee to win Winnebago County Amateur golf tournament

Kevin Gleghorn of Edward Jones in West Plains is a Hole Sponsor for the 2nd Annual West Plains Country Club 4-Lady Scramble Golf Tournament to benefit the 37th Judicial CASA. The tournament is hosted by the West Plains Country Club Ladies Golf Association. Entry fees are $65 per person or $260 per team, plus $40 for a cart rental if it is needed. The entry fee includes golf and range balls, donut and coffee breakfast, goodie gift bag, 1 mulligan per person, lunch buffet after the round, chances to win flight prizes, and lots of cash hole prizes. Slayton wants to assure participants that all CDC and PGA guidelines will be observed throughout the tournament to keep everyone safe. The deadline for registration is Aug 8.