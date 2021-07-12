Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winnebago County, IL

Cody Rhymer edges Chris Beto, Ken Lee to win Winnebago County Amateur golf tournament

Rockford Register-Star
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Winnebago County Amateur was special to Cody Rhymer. It was almost even more special to Chris Beto and Ken Lee. Lee, now 61, may have been the oldest local men’s golf champion in history when he won his fourth County Am title at Macktown last year. Chris Beto, 63, almost topped him Sunday when he finished 4-under par, one stroke behind Rhymer in second. Lee also contended again, finishing third.

www.rrstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Winnebago County, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Winnebago, IL
City
Golf, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Smith
Person
Rick Parry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#Golf Course#County Am#Macktown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEPosted by
The Spun

WWE Announces Wrestler Passed Away Earlier This Week

On Thursday, the WWE had heartbreaking news to announce regarding Del Wilkes, who was known as The Patriot in the wrestling community. He unfortunately passed away at the age of 59. “WWE is saddened to learn that Del Wilkes, known to WWE fans as The Patriot, has passed away at...
West Plains, MOwestplainsdailyquill.net

Golf tournament for CASA

Kevin Gleghorn of Edward Jones in West Plains is a Hole Sponsor for the 2nd Annual West Plains Country Club 4-Lady Scramble Golf Tournament to benefit the 37th Judicial CASA. The tournament is hosted by the West Plains Country Club Ladies Golf Association. Entry fees are $65 per person or $260 per team, plus $40 for a cart rental if it is needed. The entry fee includes golf and range balls, donut and coffee breakfast, goodie gift bag, 1 mulligan per person, lunch buffet after the round, chances to win flight prizes, and lots of cash hole prizes. Slayton wants to assure participants that all CDC and PGA guidelines will be observed throughout the tournament to keep everyone safe. The deadline for registration is Aug 8.
The Eagle-Tribune

Bradford's Maccario wins fourth straight Healey Golf Tournament

For the fourth straight time, Bradford’s Nick Maccario ruled the Healey Memorial Golf Tournament. Entering the third and final round with a nine-stroke lead, Maccario shot a 76 on Sunday at Renaissance in Haverhill, plenty good enough to lock down his fourth straight Healey championship. The 2020 Massachusetts Golf Player...
Spencer, IAkicdam.com

99th Northwest Amateur Golf Tournament Tees Off Thursday

99th Northwest Amateur Golf Tournament Tees Off Thursday. The 2021 Northwest Amateur Golf Tournament begins Thursday July 29th at Spencer Golf and Country Club. This is the 99th edition of the tournament. That’s tournament director, Bill Zinn. Zinn says that registration for the tournament continues to move very quickly. The...
The Ledger

Chris Fox, Gabe Fox win Bass Assassin's tournament

Chris Fox and Gabe Fox had 14.28 pounds to win the Polk County Bass Assassin’s tournament July 17 at Lake Walk-in-the-Water. Wade Bess and Jimmy Saxon took second place with 12.36 pounds. Alan Bass and Chris Banks took third place with 9.36 pounds. Justin Raulerson took big bass with an 8.13 pounder.
WVNT-TV

First-ever Freddie Mock Golf Tournament held in Summers County

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia Water Festival kicked off on Saturday for its 56th year. Over at Willow Wood Country Club in Hinton, they hosted their first-ever Freddie Mock Golf Tournament. “My dad was a dedicated coach and volunteer for various youth sports programs and during this time frame,”...
Independent

Mogadore's Nathan Tartar wins 70th Tigertown Open golf tournament

Nathan Tarter's 7-under 65 helped him to a one-shot win in the 70th Tigertown Open on Friday at The Elms Country Club,. Tarter's round included an eagle on the par-4 14th to go with seven birdies and two bogeys. The Mogadore native's eagle, with a drive on a 295-yard hole to within 12 feet, followed by the par putt, proved to be the difference.
Crossville Chronicle

Amateur Sophie Linder wins Golf Capital of Tennessee Women's Open

Sophie Linder made history Saturday afternoon as the Gordonsville High School sophomore beat out professional golfers to win the Golf Capital of Tennessee Women's Open with a three-day score of -7. Linder is the first golfer in history to win the TN girls junior amateur and Women's Open; and she did it in the same week.
Jacksonville Journal Courier

What hosting an amateur golf tournament is like in Illinois

Across Illinois, golf tournaments, especially at the amateur level, are very common. Whether the event is honoring a deceased family member, creating a chance at fundraising for charity or allowing a chance to compete for an amateur championship, golf tournaments can be hosted for a variety of reasons. To put...
Posted by
Niagara Gazette

Golf tournament centerpiece of Italian Fest

LOCKPORT — Mike Molinaro and his family will be hosting their first-ever golf tournament to benefit Team Cure at Roswell Park on Saturday, Aug. 7, but golf foursomes need to register by Saturday. Many Lockport residents might remember Italian Fest – which was canceled due to COVID-19 last year –...
Connecticut Post

Cox holds off Lee to win Connecticut Women's Amateur

ORANGE — It’s not easy to keep positive thoughts when things aren’t going right on the golf course, but Kyra Cox did her best to keep that positive mindset. That wasn’t easy as Cox’s 5-shot lead dwindled down to 1 on Wednesday. But Cox righted herself with pars on the final two holes to win the 56th Connecticut Women’s Amateur championship at Race Brook Country Club.
Scranton Times

GOLF: Pabst, Paczewski compete at U.S. Junior Amateur

Billy Pabst shot 8-over par 79 and was tied for 195th place after the first round of the 73rd U.S. Junior Amateur on Monday in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Pabst, of Roaring Brook Twp., played on the Country Club of North Carolina Cardinal course (par 71) and had birdies on the 328-yard, par-4 No. 1 and the 464-yard, par-4 sixth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy