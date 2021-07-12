Cancel
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh on Council Approval of American Rescue Plan Investments

Syracuse, New York
Syracuse, New York
Statement by Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh on Common Council Approval of ARPA Investments:

“Today brings another big step forward in our City’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Common Council approved the first eight investments of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the people of the City of Syracuse. With this action, we will be able to take action more quickly on youth employment and activity programs, business recovery, municipal sidewalks, downtown parking, and parks improvements. I commend the Council on its thoughtful review of these expenditures and look forward to continuing to work together to ensure ARPA funds are being used to help people recover and strengthen our city government.”

