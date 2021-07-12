Venezuelan dictatorship intimidates Guaidó and arrests former opposition parliamentarian in twofold operation – 12/07/2021 – World
The Venezuelan dictatorship carried out two operations against opponents on Monday (12). In one of them, former parliamentarian Freddy Guevara was approached on the road to Prados del Este, in the Las Mercedes neighborhood of Caracas, and was arrested. In the other, Special Action Force (Faes) agents armed themselves in the garage of the building where opposition leader Juan Guaidó lives, who was in a van with security guards.ksusentinel.com
