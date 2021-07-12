Venezuelan dictatorship intimidates Guaidó and arrests former opposition parliamentarian in twofold operation – 12/07/2021 – World

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Monday that Mexico will host talks between his government and the opposition, but insisted he will only take part if international sanctions are lifted and he is protected from any plots to oust him. Maduro's re-election in 2018 has not been recognized by either the opposition at home or by around 60 other countries -- including the European Union and the United States. Washington in particular has ramped up sanctions against Venezuela and its regime, putting huge pressure on a country that has plunged deeper into political, economic and humanitarian crisis. "Norway has been promoting an international dialogue based in Mexico, and very well, we agree," Maduro said at a meeting with lawmakers at the presidential palace in Caracas.