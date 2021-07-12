Paris Hilton Is Getting Her Own Netflix Cooking Show
Paris Hilton’s Netflix cooking show will feature the heiress learning to cook with the help of famous pals. You might recall that in early 2020, before the pandemic crap hit the fan, we were enjoying simpler things in our trending news feeds such as Paris Hilton rolling out a 15-minute YouTube video called Cooking With Paris. It was delightfully entertaining and allowed us to witness Hilton attempting to cook lasagna, eventually calling the process “brutal” as she tried grating cheese with a pair of fingerless gloves on. It was honestly iconic and I’ve been hoping she would do more of this type of content and it looks like Paris, in conjunction with Netflix, has answered my prayers.www.scarymommy.com
