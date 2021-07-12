Cancel
King County, WA

Another man arrested for throwing rocks onto I-90

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 16 days ago
SEATTLE — A 35-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning after witnesses called 911 to report seeing someone throwing debris onto westbound I-90 near Rainier Ave. from behind a fence along the freeway.

Troopers located and arrested the man identified as 35-year-old Ryan Sousa.

Sousa was taken to Harborview after saying he ingested heroin prior to the arrest.

Once he was medically cleared, Sousa was booked into jail for investigation of reckless endangerment, malicious mischief and criminal trespass.

No vehicles were struck by the debris.

Additionally, two more incidents were reported early Monday morning.

The first was around westbound 1-90 near Rainier Ave, when witness said a person wearing a tan hat, black jacket and a headlamp was on the lanes of the freeway throwing debris.

When troopers arrived, they were unable to locate the person.

No vehicles were struck in this incident.

The second was near the same area, when a witness reported seeing a person pushing a shopping cart in lane 1 of I-90 and saw the person throw a rock that went through his windshield.

The driver was not injured and troopers were not able to locate the suspect.

Year to date, the WSP has had 161 reports of rocks being thrown in King County, with 44 of them coming from an overpass and the remaining incidents involve rocks and debris being thrown from the side of the road.

©2021 Cox Media Group

