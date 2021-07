As department stores look to navigate the post-pandemic world, it may make sense to explore working with other retailers in arrangements that could benefit both parties. “I think partnerships with other retailers are going to be a big, big driver for department stores,” says Erin Schmidt, senior analyst and co-author of the recent Coresight Research report, The Future Model in US Department Stores. “We’re seeing Kohl partnering with Sephora [to bring 850 shop-in-shops to Kohl’s locations]. So that is another big traffic driver for department stores.”