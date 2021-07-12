Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burien, WA

Meet some of the Candidates for Burien City Council at the Tin Room this Wed., July 14

Posted by 
B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yiKGt_0aumPk4i00

A free meet and greet event with some of the Candidates for Burien City Council will be held at the Tin Room Bar & Theater this Wednesday night, July 14, 2021, starting at 7 p.m.

Organized by Tin Room owner Danny House, there is no need to RSVP, as this event is “going to be really informal.”

This event will be held outside the front of the Tin Room in Olde Burien (map below).

UPDATE: Current Burien City Council incumbents were not invited, as House chose to invite just “new” candidates.

As of Monday afternoon, July 12, 2021, the eight candidates House has confirmed are:

City of Burien, Council Position No. 1:

City of Burien, Council Position No. 3:

City of Burien, Council Position No. 5:

City of Burien, Council Position No. 7:

The Tin Room Bar is located at 923 SW 152nd Street in Olde Burien:

Comments / 0

B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
477
Followers
855
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
City
Burien, WA
Burien, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Simone Biles addresses fans after withdrawing from Olympic events

Simone Biles, the superstar gymnast who pulled out of both the individual and team all-around competitions at the Tokyo Games, addressed her fans on Twitter late Wednesday to thank them for the support. "The outpouring love & support I’ve receive has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Covid vaccine mandates are on the rise. Will that move the needle?

Federal and state employers and some private businesses are edging closer to requiring workers to be vaccinated in a larger effort to combat the intensifying resurgence of Covid-19, which should help drive down infections and jump-start stalling immunization rates, health and legal experts say. "Every little bit helps," Dr. Aaron...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Google mandates vaccines for all employees returning to offices

Google said Wednesday it is requiring all employees returning to offices to get vaccinated, the first major tech company to make such an announcement. "Anyone coming to work on our campuses will need to be vaccinated. We’re rolling this policy out in the U.S. in the coming weeks and will expand to other regions in the coming months," CEO Sundar Pichai said in a memo, adding that "getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our communities healthy in the months ahead."

Comments / 0

Community Policy