Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

U.S. starts review for national Medicare coverage policy for Biogen's Aduhelm

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago

July 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Monday started a review process for national Medicare coverage of Biogen Inc’s Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm, that was recently approved by the country’s health regulator.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services expects to give a proposed decision within 6 months and a final decision within 9 months. (go.cms.gov/3hzMa6H) (Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
184K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#U S#Biogen Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
Related
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Health insurer Humana's profit falls 68% on higher medical costs

July 28 (Reuters) - Humana Inc reported a 67.8% fall in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, pressured by higher medical costs as vaccinated Americans opted for elective medical care that had been put on hold due to the pandemic. The health insurer’s net income fell to $588 million, or $4.55 per...
Medical & BiotechPhramalive.com

Report: Biogen Withdrew Aduhelm Paper

JAMA Paper Withdrawal Adds One More Layer to Aduhelm Controversy. Biogen reportedly withdrew a paper it had submitted to the medical journal JAMA after the publication requested edits before publication. It’s standard for a technical journal to request edits, but it is the nature of the edits—and in this case, the nature of the study—that raises questions.
IndustryUS News and World Report

J&J Says U.S. FDA Agrees to Extend Shelf Life of Its COVID-19 Vaccine

(Reuters) -The U.S. Food & Drug Administration extended the shelf life for Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine to six months from four-and-a-half months, the company said late Wednesday. The FDA's decision is based on data from ongoing studies, which showed the vaccine is stable at six months when refrigerated...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Chinese stocks in tentative bounce, Fed in no hurry to taper

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares managed a semblance of calm on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it was in no rush to taper stimulus, though the mood was fragile as investors waited to see if Beijing could stem the recent bloodletting in Chinese shares. There was also some...
Healthraps.org

FDA approves Semglee as first biosimilar interchangeable insulin

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the first interchangeable biosimilar product, giving the designation to a once-daily insulin product to treat diabetes. FDA’s designation of Semglee (insulin glargine-yfgn, Mylan) as interchangeable with Lantus (insulin glargine, Sanofi) means that Semglee may now be substituted for the reference product at the pharmacy “without the intervention of the prescriber,” noted FDA in a Wednesday evening press release announcing the shift in status for Semglee.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Axios

Biogen pulled Aduhelm paper after JAMA demanded edits

Biogen recently submitted a paper to JAMA, a top medical research journal, that analyzed results from the clinical trials of its new Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm. However, Biogen later withdrew the paper because JAMA considered rejecting it unless edits were made, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Why it...
IndustryJanesville Gazette

Biogen calls criticism of Alzheimer’s drug ‘misinformation’

Biogen Inc. fought back against criticism of the unusual circumstances that led to the U.S. approval of its Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm, saying in an open letter it has been the subject of “extensive misinformation and misunderstanding.”. Aduhelm, approved in June, is controversial because it hasn’t been shown to slow cognitive...
Medical & Biotechbeckershospitalreview.com

Aduhelm has already generated $2M in revenue for Biogen

Biogen's newly approved Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm generated $2 million in revenue for Biogen in the first few weeks following its approval, the drugmaker said in its second quarter earnings report released July 22. The company boosted its revenue guidance for the year, now expecting total sales of $10.65 billion to...
Economybeckershospitalreview.com

Anthem awaiting more Aduhelm data before deciding coverage

Anthem will further evaluate Aduhelm before it announces whether or not the Alzheimer's drug will be covered, Yahoo News reported. The news came July 21 during the insurer's second-quarter earnings call. Anthem joins UnitedHealth in waiting to cover the drug since its FDA approval, while a handful of Blue Cross...
HealthWBUR

How Medicare Might Decide To Cover Biogen's New Alzheimer's Drug

When the Food and Drug Administration last month approved a new Alzheimer's drug made by Biogen, even though there's not sufficient evidence the drug works, insurance companies began questioning whether they should cover the cost of the drug. Most patients that might be prescribed it are older Medicare patients, putting...
Medical & BiotechPhramalive.com

Anthem still determining coverage policy for Biogen Alzheimer’s drug

(Reuters) – Anthem Inc (ANTM.N) said on Wednesday it was closely watching for guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and all available clinical evidence on Biogen Inc’s (BIIB.O) Aduhelm to determine its coverage policy on the newly approved Alzheimer’s drug. “As new information becomes available, we’re going to...
HealthGenomeWeb

Biocept HER2 Assay Gains Coverage Under Medicare Local Coverage Determination for CTC Tests

NEW YORK – Biocept said Wednesday that it has received expanded Medicare coverage for the use of its Target Selector assay to identify HER2-positive circulating tumor cells under a final local coverage determination by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' Molecular Diagnostics Program providing limited coverage for the use of circulating tumor cell assays.

Comments / 0

Community Policy