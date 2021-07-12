U.S. starts review for national Medicare coverage policy for Biogen's Aduhelm

July 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Monday started a review process for national Medicare coverage of Biogen Inc’s Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm, that was recently approved by the country’s health regulator.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services expects to give a proposed decision within 6 months and a final decision within 9 months. (go.cms.gov/3hzMa6H) (Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)