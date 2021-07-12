Cancel
Bleckley County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Bleckley, Pulaski, Wilkinson by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bleckley; Pulaski; Wilkinson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN WILKINSON...NORTHEASTERN HOUSTON...BLECKLEY...SOUTHERN TWIGGS AND NORTHERN PULASKI COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM EDT At 514 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was near Tarversville, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, pea sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Cochran, Hawkinsville, Jeffersonville, Danville, Allentown, Robins Air Force Base, Marion, Coley Station, Tarversville, Bullard, Mobley Crossing, Magnolia, Royal, District Path, Ocmulgee Public Fishing Area, Paulk, Goldsboro, Cary, Hartford and Pulaski State Prison. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH

