Cibola County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for West Central Mountains, West Central Plateau by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 14:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Target Area: West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL CIBOLA AND SOUTHWESTERN MCKINLEY COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM MDT At 338 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of Black Rock, or 11 miles east of Zuni Pueblo, moving south at 10 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pescado.

