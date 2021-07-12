LOOK: Joey Gallo using custom Vegas, Texas-themed bats for HR Derby

Coming into the season, the Yankees outfield was supposed to be a strength. Clint Frazier had a fantastic breakout campaign in 2020, slashing .267/.394/.511 with 8 homers in 39 games, finally putting that prodigious bat speed to good use. Meanwhile, Aaron Hicks posted a 120 OPS+ despite having limited power, thanks to his immense walk rate that gave him a .379 OBP; a year removed from Tommy John surgery, nobody would have been surprised if his power returned in a big way. And then, of course, there’s Aaron Judge, whose only concern was whether he would be able to stay on the field. There were concerns all around, certainly, but there was also immense reason for optimism.