LOOK: Joey Gallo using custom Vegas, Texas-themed bats for HR Derby

By Jordan Cohn
Audacy
Audacy
 16 days ago

Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo is using a pair of custom bats, designed by Marucci Sports, for Monday night’s Home Run Derby. One honors Las Vegas, where he was born and raised, and the other is a nod to the state of Texas.

