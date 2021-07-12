Cancel
Annapolis, MD

Annapolis Mayor considering expanding outdoor dining

By "Disco" Don Harrison
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 16 days ago
Outdoor dining has been one of the positive things that came from the pandemic.

That dining privilege is about the run out at the end of the month in Annapolis.

This is nothing new for this town on the Severn River, they had Wednesday night outdoor dining more than a year before the pandemic. The city council in Annapolis will vote tonight to continue outdoor dining or not in our capital city.

"This has been a very popular initiative in the city of Annapolis and I'd like to think that Annapolis was ahead of much of the country," said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley.

Mayor Buckley discussed outdoor dining and whether to expand outdoor dinning in Annapolis until November. This will be introduced as an emergency ordinance to the City Council.

Businesses have dug a big hole during COVID and they're going to need a whole year to get through this to get back on their feet.

Many businesses say they enjoy outdoor dining, but not only because you could be outside bit, because they've noticed a difference in their business.

Outdoor dining wasn't the only thing on the agenda, the mayor wants to do something about the appearance of the harsh lane dividers that were put in during COVID.

"We are going to space them out on top of the orange barricades we're going to grow them out with these rectangular planters and plants will grow down over the barriers. Your eyes will be drawn to the plants not the barrier."

Mayor Buckley wants to continue to be at the forefront of these new iterations bought about because of the pandemic.

