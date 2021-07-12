The Most Interesting Team of the 2021 NHL Off-Season? The Los Angeles Kings

Whether you call it La-La Land, the City of Angels, Tinseltown, or just the place that LITERALLY has everything (except a freshwater source), Los Angeles is one of the most amazing and popular cities in the world. Growing up as an Edmonton kid, I’m not going to lie, I have always been envious of California’s biggest city. They have gorgeous weather, beautiful people and Disneyland is a stone’s throw away. But my disdain truly stems from the fact that they stole Wayne The Great One Gretzky from us, and snatched up Marty McSorley in the same heist. Speaking of McSorley, many fans will be expecting to see him on L.A’s Enforcer Olympics podium. However, as I mentioned in previous editions, once you appear on the podium for one franchise, that’s it. I like to think of it as you can’t play for different countries in the Olympics and the Enforcer Olympics is following the same process. McSorley was the Bronze medalist for the Edmonton Oilers, Jay Miller was the Bronze medalist for the Boston Bruins, Dave Schultz was the Silver medalist for the Flyers, Stu Grimson was the Silver medalist for the Hawks, and spoiler alert, Dave ‘Tiger’ Williams will be appearing on the podium for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Therefore, we won’t be seeing these studs today, but since the Los Angeles Kings joined the league in the 1967 expansion draft, they have had some tough dudes drop-the-gloves in the Forum and STAPLES Center. The Kings transitioned from the days of purple and gold jerseys (thank god), to the slick black and grey. The fans in La-La Land witnessed history in 2012 when their squad became the first No.8 seed in all major sports to win the franchise’s first-ever Stanley Cup. It was a magical run, and as somehow who always cheers for the underdog it was a moment I will never forget. But enough chit-chat, let’s get to why we’re here, celebrating the gladiators that have been lucky enough to call Los Angeles their home.