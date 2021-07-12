Cancel
Premier League

Marcus Rashford shares touching response from children following missed penalty

By Abigail O'Leary
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FxGm5_0aumPD8r00
Marcus Rashford shared an emotional message on Twitter (Image: POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford has shared the touching response from children who wrote the England star letters of support following his missed penalty on Sunday.

The footballer came on late in extra time during the match and took the third spot-kick.

Less than an hour after the Euro 2020 final, some people shared sickening racist words online, while supposed fans sprayed vulgar and racist graffiti on the artwork in Withington, Manchester.

Children wrote the star letters calling them a hero for his work on and off the pitch.

One letter called Marcus a "kind and amazing" person, and told him he should be "proud".

Samantha Rosier said that her son had written to the football legend after learning of England's last-minute loss in the final on Sunday, and she shared a picture of the letter online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4emsrD_0aumPD8r00
One letter from Alfie said Marcus should be proud of himself (Image: Twitter)

In the letter, the nine-year-old boy said how he had been inspired by Rashford in the past, and has now learned a lesson about bravery from the Manchester United player.

He said that he hopes he won't be too sad following the defeat, adding that Rashford will 'always be a hero' in his eyes.

The England attacker has now opened up about his penalty kick and the emotions following the Three Lions' loss.

He wrote: "I don’t even know where to start and I don’t even know how to put into words how I’m feeling at this exact time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EKwuZ_0aumPD8r00
Alfie's letter to Rashford

"I’ve had a difficult season, I think that’s been clear for everyone to see and I probably went into that final with a lack of confidence. I’ve always backed myself for a penalty but something didn’t feel quite right.

"During the long run up I was saving myself a bit of time and unfortunately the result was not what I wanted. I felt as though I had let my teammates down. I felt as if I’d let everyone down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BuFZS_0aumPD8r00
Alfie sent a sweet supportive message to Rashford

"A penalty was all I’d been asked to contribute for the team. I can score penalties in my sleep so why not that one? It’s been playing in my head over and over since I struck the ball and there’s probably not a word to describe how it feels.

"Final. 55 years. 1 penalty. History. All I can say is sorry. I wish it had of gone differently. Whilst I continue to say sorry I want to shoutout my teammates.

"This summer has been one of the best camps I’ve experienced and you’ve all played a role in that. A brotherhood has been built that is unbreakable. Your success is my success. Your failures are mine. I’ve grown into a sport where I expect to read things written about myself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dtHPa_0aumPD8r00
Children wrote sweet letters of support to the England forward (Image: Twitter)

"Whether it be the colour of my skin, where I grew up, or, most recently, how I decide to spend my time off the pitch.

"I can take critique of my performance all day long, my penalty was not good enough, it should have gone in but I will never apologise for who I am and where I came from.

"I’ve felt no prouder moment than wearing those three lions on my chest and seeing my family cheer me on in a crowd of 10s of thousands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zon6k_0aumPD8r00
Dexter Rosier, 9, wrote to Marcus Rashford after the England star missed a penalty in the Euro 2020 final shoot-out against Italy (Image: MEN MEDIA)

"I dreamt of days like this. The messages I’ve received today have been positively overwhelming and seeing the response in Withington had me on the verge of tears.

"The communities that always wrapped their arms around me continue to hold me up. I’m Marcus Rashford, 23 year old, black man from Withington and Wythenshawe, South Manchester.

"If I have nothing else I have that. For all the kind messages, thank you. I’ll be back stronger. We’ll be back stronger. MR10."

