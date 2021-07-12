Tenants: Apartment repair requests are ‘swept under the rug’ by landlord

Behind on rent because of COVID-19 or other issues?. Are you a landlord who depends on rental income for your income and not being paid?. Are there issues between neighbors in an apartment building that are causing concern for other tenants? If you willing to put in a “good faith” effort to resolve the dispute and improve the relationship with your landlord or tenant or neighbors, Empowered Pathways, Inc., is available for assistance to help both parties in those and other scenarios. As the Unified Court System’s designated Community Dispute Resolution Center for Oneida and Madison County, Empowered Pathways provides a variety of alternative dispute resolution services including landlord-tenant mediation. Empowered Pathways’ mediators (also called neutrals) have been trained by Unified Court System certified instructors and are required to complete a six-month apprenticeship in which they observe and learn from experienced mediators before receiving their final certification.