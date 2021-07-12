Cancel
House Rent

Tenants: Apartment repair requests are ‘swept under the rug’ by landlord

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTenants from three buildings in Crown Heights rallied on Monday after they say apartment repair requests have been swept under the rug from their landlord. The tenants held an “emergency rally” on Eastern Parkway after they claim their cries for “much needed” repairs have fallen to deaf ears by landlord Lewis Barbanel and Barberry Rose Management.

