Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Scott Satterfield Provides Team Summer Update

By Matthew McGavic
Posted by 
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 16 days ago

(Photo of Scott Satterfield: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Speaking to the media for the first time since the 2021 NFL Draft, Louisville football head coach Scott Satterfield provided a wide array of updates surrounding the program.

He discussed the recent updates regarding NIL, the recent hiring of recruiting coordinator Eron Hodges, how several position groups are faring heading into the 2021 season, the incoming transfers, and more.

Below is the transcript from the press conference. as well as the video:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ULbBi_0aumOcuH00

(On the overall health of the team)

The guys have had a good summer, I think pretty much everybody's back. You're going to have a guy here or there that misses a little bit of time with maybe a soft tissue injury here or there, but usually that's only maybe a couple of days. All our guys have been out working, some guys a little bit limited, but predominantly, everybody's out there. They've been working hard this whole summer, and really shouldn't be at full strength once we head to camp.

(On how the coaches are mentoring players on matters related to NIL)

For us it's all about the compliance piece of it, not doing anything that would would hinder them from playing. This is all new territory for everybody across the country, including our compliance department, everybody's compliance. I think for us, it's just make sure and make sure our guys are being safe with the decisions they are going to be making concerning NIL, and going through our compliance. This is something that is brand new, and we're all kind of learning and maneuvering and as we go. I do think it's a good thing for these guys to be able to have an opportunity to be able to make some extra money on their likeness. But I think the biggest thing for us, is not doing anything that would hinder them from playing, and number two, not doing anything that they could get swindled out of any kind of money. Because you don't know if somebody approaches you, and you don't know who it is, and all of a sudden you've giving out a social security number or bank number. So we're just trying to have a lot of precautions with it, and be smart with it.

(On if the offensive line's versatility was something he was looking for)

Absolutely. We want to be able to have guys, and cross train them to be able to play, guard, center, tackle, be able to play right side or left side. We got some versatile linemen. Renato Brown and Adonis Boone are two that you mentioned, and Brian Hudson can play both. Cole Bentley can play both, Luke Kandra can play both. I'm really excited about our offensive line this upcoming season. It's more depth than we've ever had, probably the most depth I've ever had in general in terms of any team that I've been on. You're looking at eight/nine guys that will be able to go out and play, and play at a high level. I'm excited about the guys up front. We know where it all starts, in the trenches. Again, I'm excited about our defensive line. I think we got a really good depth there, we've developed some great players on that side of the ball. So in the trenches, to me, it's gonna be the best we've been since we've been here on both sides.

(On how NIL changes his recruiting approach)

We're not really supposed to use NIL for recruiting purposes, although we know those questions are gonna come up. I think what we'll probably end up doing is, you just kind of have to base it off kind of what your guys are doing at this point. Once we get into this thing, six months or a year into this thing, we'll have a better idea of kind of how it's going to work, and the opportunities that guys are going to have. We know that we're in a great city here, and there should be a lot of opportunity for our guys with the amount of businesses that we have here. So it'll be very interesting to see how we maneuver through this. But to answer the question, we got a plan, here's what we're going to do for you guys. We're using another company to help with some of this, they're able to see their earning potential, and a lot of is based on their social media presence. But again, we're in kind of learning mode ourselves with this, to see exactly how much, when and where these guys gonna be able to make any money.

(On if he has a plan to minimize NIL distractions)

Absolutely, and we've talked to our guys about that. You're gonna have the most opportunity when you go out and play well. If you put a good product on the field, and you're a good ambassador out in the community, and you do a lot of great things, and those type of companies want to partner up with. I think our guys realize that the fact that I can go out, and I make plays, I do a good job in the community, then there's going to be a lot more opportunity. So our guys are focused on going out, performing at a high level, and playing very, very well, to know what can come of that. Just because you put something out on the social media platform, and say, 'hey I'm available, come get me', that's not the way it works. You're gonna have to have a good product, and go out and play well, in order to have good earning potential.

(On the hiring of recruiting coordinator Eron Hodges, and how he feels about the recruiting class at this point)

It's always important to continue to hire people that can come in and help you recruiting. We noticed this day and age, you got to have a lot of people within that forum, that are doing a lot of different things. So we just bolstered our department this past semester, and then hiring, Eron, that's just going to continue to help that.

I think we're solid right now. It's still early in the game, there's still guys that we're talking to that we'll hopefully be able to get some commitments here soon, The month of June was outstanding for us. We hosted a lot of great recruits and a lot of great families. It was the most busiest June I've ever been a part of. I think probably too far, the fact that nobody has been on campus for a year and a half, and everybody's anxious to get on campus, and to be able to see them. Once you open the doors, they were all there. Then the fact that potential camps is a chance for official visits, all those things, I think it was a great June for us and hopefully we'll finish off with the great end of July, and then obviously head into the season.

(On if he expects newcomers on the defensive line to make a lot of contributions)

Yeah, I would anticipate that. A lot of those guys are, well most of those guys we brought in, can play. It'll be great competition. I think it just depends on what's happened in the fall camp, who comes out of it obviously the most healthiest, who comes out of it at a high level, understanding what we're trying to do defensively, not making as many mistakes. We had five defensive linemen total for two weeks against VT and Virginia, that was frustrating and extremely challenging. Now, we feel like we got a ton of depth there, probably as many as 10 or 11 guys that will be able to contribute. YaYa Diaby has been outstanding, he looks like we thought he would look we ended up signing him. You mentioned Ashton Gillotte, he's incredible. It's just a lot of bodies out there that I think that are going to give us a lot of good minutes, and it's going to help our defense. I think our defense will be the best we've had since we've been here. Our pass defense is one of the best out there last year, our run defense will be better this year, and then we gotta create more sacks and we got to get more more turnovers. We had opportunities for interceptions, and just dropped several, but I think they're going to be there this year with the push that we'll be able to get from the D-line.

(On the position that has the biggest question mark entering fall camp)

I think probably safety position is number one, and then probably just receivers. Losing Fitzpatrick and Atwell, who's gonna be the next group of guys that come in and step in and make plays for us? Jordan Watkins I think's been really, really good, Tyler Harrell's really really good, we know Braden Smith has been good for us, Marshon Ford, we'll probably increase his role catching the football. So probably, the safety position will be the biggest question mark, and really, the rest of it we feel really good about depth wise and positionally in all the positions. So we'll see. It'll be some different names out there making plays too.

(On if he has everyone on campus now)

We have everybody on campus right now, and potentially could be a late addition. But right now, we have everybody on campus. They're here, they're all training, are all working out. We'll see where this month ends. We still got a few more weeks.

(On how he feels about the running back position heading into camp)

I think we're in great shape. I think Jalen Mitchell's had an outstanding offseason, he's one of our leaders, he's in our ten-strong group, and been a great leader for us. Hassan Hall, this spring and summer, is back to where he was two years ago. I think we got a lot of depth there. We're gonna have four or five guys and I think we could put out there. We saw what Mitchell could do back against Wake Forest, he had a great game against those guys, 160 yards. I think he'll be that workhorse there. Hassan Hall's gonna be that speed guy. Trevion Cooley, he's got great speed, and vision ,and size. Very excited to see what he's gonna be able to do. He's had a great summer, even compared to the spring, he's like a new person and new player. Greg Derossiers is another guy who's played wide receiver and running back, so he's another weapon. It'll be fun to see which one rises up to be our guy.

(On who on the staff deals with bringing in transfers, and if they could bring on another guy through the portal)

We could add one more late in the game, and we'll see what happens here. Not any guarantees on that, but we potentially could.

Our recruiting department handles that, headed up by Pete Nochta. We're looking at them every day. We're looking at the list of guys that are coming out, then who may fit, and what position we are looking for work. Then you reach out, and you see if there's an interest with that, then of course the whole staff jumps on that. At that point, just work it and see if they want to, and we're gonna make this happen. But it all starts in our recruiting department. That's why you got to have good people in that group. The guys that can get the ball rolling, get started with recruiting these guys.

(On if there's a way to help Malik Cunningham cut down turnovers, and if there is anything else he wants him to work on)

He certainly can work on a lot of different things fundamentally. Throwing accuracy, all those type things. A lot of them come to decision making, which one of the things that he's been doing a lot more of, is watching film. He is studying film, and that's just gonna help you mentally, so you know exactly where to go with the football. You don't force the ball, I think at times last year, several of those interceptions were on fourth down, where we're just trying to get the ball out, some unfortunate bounces, and they end up interceptions. But the ones that really hurt you are the first and second down type interceptions or fumbles that you got to cut down on. But ball handling is another thing he's been working on in the offseason, but we all know the year before he had four or five picks to 22 touchdowns, was one of the most efficient quarterbacks that Louisville has ever had. We got to get back to that form, and he's worked hard for that, and I think he'll be back to that form. At times, last year, he was trying to do too much. He doesn't need to. Play within himself, play within the offense, and he's talented enough that he can make it happen.

(On of the program planned to grab a lot of impact guys out of Louisville, and what he's expecting from that group)

It wasn't planned, I think it wasn't planned for everybody across the country, actually. It's a way to go out and try to try to bolster your lineup, maybe where there's some deficiencies as far as depth goes, maybe get some guys and come in that have impact. Bryan Hudson's gonna be one of those guys this year, Kenderick Duncan is gonna be one at safety, Shai Werts at receiver and return guy. There's gonna be a lot of these guys that come in and help us this year that transferred in. I think it's part of college football now. Once they opened up that that avenue where guys can move around to another school, you're able to help your lineup, you're able to bring in some good players. A lot of teams throughout the country we did that this year, and only time will tell which ones are actually going to help. For us, it's all about getting the right people. Guys that are going to come in and work hard, not disrupt any chemistry that you might have on your team, and then also guys that are good players. We've been very successful with that, and I'm so happy for the guys that are here. Can't wait watch them play this fall and I think they're gonna have a huge impact on the team.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp on Twitter

Comments / 0

LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
205
Followers
409
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Satterfield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisville Football#College Football#American Football#Nfl Draft#Nil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsWinston-Salem Journal

Scott Satterfield, Dave Clawson harken back to FCS days, bowl success when talking potential CFP expansion

Scott Satterfield is in favor of an expanded college football playoff. Mainly because he’s knows how special a run through a bracket can be. The Louisville coach, when asked about the expected-but-yet-not-official move from four teams to 12 teams in the College Football Playoff, harkened back to his time as both a player and an assistant coach at Appalachian State. Playing and coaching in the NCAA’s I-AA/FCS bracket that featured 16 teams, he was part of a Jerry Moore staff that won three straight titles.
NFLLarry Brown Sports

Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett attend College World Series

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett flew in to Omaha on Tuesday to catch the College World Series. Buffett shared a few clips on her Instagram Story on Tuesday showing them in a private plane on the way to Omaha. She also showed herself holding up a ball that she apparently got her hands on while at the game.
NFLYardbarker

Falcons & QB Malik Willis: 'The Next Michael Vick'?

Matt Ryan is the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons. After winning the MVP in 2016, Atlanta trusted their veteran to be the star for years to come. Entering his 14th season, the 36-year-old in definitely in the twilight of his career. With Ryan's end in sight, the Falcons should realize that before they can be good, they must accept that a rebuild is on the horizon. Ryan, who remains under contract through 2023, might not be a part of that plan.
College Sports247Sports

USC's Clay Helton among Dennis Dodd's hottest coaching seats for 2021

Embattled USC head coach Clay Helton made another appearance on CBSSports.com college football analyst Dennis Dodd's annual hot seat rankings for the 2021 season on Tuesday. Helton was one of six coaches to earn a (4) rating, which equates to "start improving now" in Dodd's rankings. Helton was a (5) rating (the highest hot seat rating) in 2020.
College SportsSporting News

SEC is about to welcome one superpower from the Big 12, not two

Click on any story, listen to any podcast or watch any television discussion regarding Texas and Oklahoma’s pending move to the SEC, and you will inevitably hear about the blueblood status of the Longhorns and Sooners. College football royalty. Superpowers headed to the strongest conference in the nation. Two of the biggest brands in the game.
College Sportssouthdadenewsleader.com

UM Athletics Summer Update

Coach Katie Meier enters her 21st year as a head coach and 17that UM with high expectations for the upcoming season. Anthony Fitzroy has been promoted to assistant head coach replacing Octavia Blue who left for the head coach position at Kennesaw State.Former Hurricane and WNBA star Shenise Johnson has moved up to assistant coach and Beth Dunkenberger brings her years of experience at Va Tech , Tulane , Wake Forest and UF to Coral Gables as an assistant coach.
NBAPosted by
LouisvilleReport

David Johnson 2021 NBA Draft Profile

(Photo of David Johnson: Paul Rutherford - USA TODAY Sports) Born Feb. 6, 2001 (age 20) to father Randy and mother Sheritha. Father played college basketball at the JUCO level, and cousin is former Louisville forward Ray Spalding. He was a four-year starter at Trinity High School, averaging 16.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists as a senior, and helping lead the Shamrocks to a 30-8 record and Kentucky state championship.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart provides an update on George Pickens recovery

Georgia’s receiving corps was dealt a serious blow this offseason as George Pickens suffered a significant injury during spring practice. The No. 1 receiver in Athens was diagnosed with an ACL injury that required surgery to repair following a non-contact play at practice. Picken’s injury and surgery took place four...
NFLphiladelphiaeagles.com

Eagles sign OL Landon Dickerson

The No. 37 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Landon Dickerson won the prestigious Rimington Trophy and was voted a unanimous first-team All-American in 2020. He helped lead the Crimson Tide to a National Championship by anchoring an offensive line that provided protection for the top-ranked scoring offense (48.5 points per game) among Power 5 conferences. In 2019, he showcased his versatility and was named a second-team All-SEC guard by the media and a second-team All-SEC center by the coaches. Dickerson started his college career at Florida State before transferring to Alabama.
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

5 Bold 2022 NFL Draft Predictions

Okay, so we already know how this works. Quarterbacks get wildly overdrafted for their talent level as they play a premium position and running backs get underdrafted as they’re expected to deliver exclusively on their rookie contract and nothing else. But we’re only a few years removed from four running...
Miami, FLchatsports.com

Miami Hurricanes safety Bubba Bolden named to second preseason watch list

Bubba Bolden received his second major preseason honor on Monday, with the Miami Hurricanes safety being named to the watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is annually given to college football’s most outstanding defensive back. Bolden, who’s entering his fourth college season and third with Miami, is coming...
NFL247Sports

NC State trio named to 2021 Preseason All-ACC Team

After an 8-4 2020 campaign, 19 starters return for NC State, and expectations for the Wolfpack are high. With those expectations, come preseason accolades, and on Tuesday, State sophomore running back Zonovan Knight, sophomore offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu and redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson were named to the Preseason All-ACC Team, which was determined by 147 members of the media.
NFLchatsports.com

Minnesota Vikings waive Jaylen Twyman and sign Patrick Jones

The Minnesota Vikings made a series of roster moves on Monday, signing three of the players the team selected in the 2021 NFL draft, including former Pitt defensive end Patrick Jones. However, the team also waived former Pitt defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman to clear up roster space for former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook.
Auburn, AL247Sports

2021 Auburn preseason depth chart projection: Defensive line

With so many new faces on the defensive side of the ball for Coach Derek Mason in his first season on the Plains, the Auburn Tigers could have plenty of moving parts throughout 2021 and that’s especially true up front. Adding transfers that should be able to help early as well as some key incoming signees, coaches Nick Eason and Bert Watts have plenty fo numbers to work with. Now it’s just a matter of finding the right combination of guys to make things work in the Southeastern Conference. Let’s take a look at a projected depth chart on defense heading into the preseason and we’ll start with the line of scrimmage.
NFLShelby Star

UNC football QB Sam Howell named ACC Preseason Player of the Year by runaway margin

One of the most visible players in college football as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate and coveted NFL Draft commodity, North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell added another distinguishing characteristic Tuesday. He was named Preseason Player of the Year for the Atlantic Coast Conference, becoming an overwhelming choice across the league...

Comments / 0

Community Policy