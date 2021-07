Throughout late May and early June, the COVID pandemic appeared to be on its way out of the U.S. But in recent weeks, one thing has started to change that: the Delta variant. The variant of concern, known in the scientific community as B.1.617.2, is rapidly spreading throughout the U.S. after making its way into the country in March 2021, per the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And now that the variant has been detected within every single state, new data shows that the Delta variant is already taking over in some states, including one where it's behind almost all new cases.