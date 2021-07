MISHIMA, Japan (AP) — The new CEO of USA Cycling made it perfectly clear the Americans were targeting seven medals at the Tokyo Games. But through six events, they’ve yet to win one. They've had disappointing rides on the road and the mountain bike course. And now the pressure moves to BMX and track cycling. The Americans are favored to win a medal in both BMX racing and the freestyle competition, which is new to the Olympic program. They also have a shot at gold in the women's team pursuit next week. But at this point, a medal of any color would be a massive confidence boost.