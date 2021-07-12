Cancel
'Startup Wife' Satirizes Tech Culture And Boardroom Sexism — From Experience

Cover picture for the articleI'm Terry Gross. A new social media platform that customizes rituals and ceremonies for people who aren't religious is at the center of the new novel "The Startup Wife" by my guest Tahmima Anam. Also at the center of the story is the marriage between the two main characters, Asha and Cyrus, who co-found the app at the same time they fall in love. Asha came up with the idea for the app and designed it, but because her husband Cyrus is considered more charismatic and because he's a man, he becomes the head of the new company. He gives daily talks to the app's followers, offering his thoughts about ritual and the meaning of life, and the followers start to think of him as a messiah. As the title of Chapter 14 says, nobody wants to be married to the Messiah.

