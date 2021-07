(Minot, ND) -- More deer tags are available in North Dakota this year. Game and Fish officials say this means there has been an increase in the population with two-thousand more being released than last year. That means six-thousand tags were given out. The number of people participating in the lottery stayed around the same. They'll be issued on a first-come, first-serve basis July 28th. >>Grasshoppers Increasing In North Dakota, Potentially Damaging Crops.