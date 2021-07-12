Cancel
8 shark species you might find off New Jersey’s coast

By Dino Flammia
 16 days ago
Whenever you go into the ocean, you're sharing it with sharks. In fact, Bob Hueter, chief scientist for the nonprofit OCEARCH, calls New Jersey a "shark-y place." Rarely does a shark call New Jersey home year-round, but plenty of species can be found in coastal waters off the Garden State during the summer months — and some are closer to shore than others.

