Pittsburgh Pirates select Luke Brown in Ninth Round of 2021 MLB Draft

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 16 days ago
(Photo of Luke Brown: WIlliam Caudill via University of Louisville Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville outfielder Luke Brown has been selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the No. 253 overall pick in the ninth round of the 2021 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

He is the sixth Cardinal to be selected in this year's draft, following catcher Henry Davis, corner infielder Alex Binelas, second baseman Cooper Bowman, left-handed pitcher Michael Kirian and infielder/outfielder Lucas Dunn. In Dan McDonnell's 15-year tenure as head coach, Brown is Louisville's 93rd MLB Draft selection.

The Bowling Green, Ky. native was one of the more consistent hitters at the plate for the Cardinals in 2021. His batting average of .320 was second on the team behind Davis, and also drove in 20 RBIs, stole 17 bases and scored 37 runs. In the shortened 2020 season, he finished with a .328 average, five doubles and a team-best 11 stolen bases and 19 runs scores.

Spending his freshman year at Western Kentucky, he transferred to John. A Logan College for his sophomore campaign. He hit a team-best .398 with four home runs, 77 runs and 66 stolen bases, earning Second Team NCJAA All-American honors.

Should he sign with the Pirates, the 253rd overall pick has a slot value of $162,000. He would finish his Louisville career with a .322 batting average, 26 RBIs, 18 doubles, four triples, 20 walks, 28 stolen bases and 56 runs scored in 67 games and 65 starts.

