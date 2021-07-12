Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

AI/ML Cuts into Traditional HPC, Plasma Physics

By Nicole Hemsoth
nextplatform.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen AI/ML came onto the scene in the supercomputing community, common wisdom was that it could do much to augment HPC applications but it would be not be able to replace many of the computationally-intensive physics and simulation workloads. While that is still the case, there are some emerging areas that show just how big of a slice neural networks might take out of traditional simulations.

www.nextplatform.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hpc#Plasma Physics#Deep Learning#Computational Physics#Hpc#Pic#Ai Ml#Dl#Cnn#Ngp#Tensorflow#Mlp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Intel
News Break
Technology
Country
Sweden
News Break
Computers
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
News Break
Software
Related
ComputersVentureBeat

Deadline 2024: Why you only have 3 years left to adopt AI

If your company has yet to embrace AI, you’re in a race against the clock. And by my calculations, you have just three years left. How did I arrive at 2024 as the deadline for AI adoption? My prediction — formulated with KUNGFU.AI advisor Paco Nathan — is rooted in us noticing that many futurists’ J curves show innovations typically have a 12-to-15-year window of opportunity, a period between when a technology emerges and when it reaches the point of widespread adoption.
ScienceInverse

Physicists explain how the brain might connect to the quantum realm

One of the most important open questions in science is how our consciousness is established. In the 1990s, long before winning the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics for his prediction of black holes, physicist Roger Penrose teamed up with anesthesiologist Stuart Hameroff to propose an ambitious answer. They claimed that...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Discovery of 10 Faces of Plasma: New Insights in Fusion and Plasma Science

Scientists have discovered a novel way to classify magnetized plasmas that could possibly lead to advances in harvesting on Earth the fusion energy that powers the sun and stars. The discovery by theorists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) found that a magnetized plasma has 10 unique phases and the transitions between them might hold rich implications for practical development.
SoftwareHPCwire

HPC Conversation: HPE’s Bill Mannel on Exascale, Processor Proliferation, and More

Subscribe to HPCwire's Weekly Update! Be the most informed person in the room! Stay ahead of the tech trends with industy updates delivered to you every week!. After more than a decade of planning, the United States' first exascale computer, Frontier, is set to arrive at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) later this year. Crossing this "1,000x" horizon required overcoming fou Read more…
SoftwareForbes

How AI Can Create Meaningful Change In Traditional Industries

Matt co-founded Afresh with the belief that fresh food is the future of what we eat, yet is underserved by retail technology. It’s been a decade since Marc Andreessen penned his prescient essay declaring that “software is eating the world.” We need only look at a few software companies with massive impact on our daily lives (Uber, DoorDash and Slack, to name a few) to understand that this is true. Yet currently, multiple multitrillion-dollar industries such as retail, supply chain, food and energy have critical workflows and decision-making processes that rely on Excel spreadsheets or literal pen and paper.
SoftwareDark Reading

7 Ways AI and ML Are Helping and Hurting Cybersecurity

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are now part of our everyday lives, and this includes cybersecurity. In the right hands, AI/ML can identify vulnerabilities and reduce incident response time. But in cybercriminals' hands, they can create significant harm. Here are seven positive and seven negative ways AI/ML is...
EngineeringCosmos

A new world of plasma screens?

Australian researchers have used plasma to make a material that could replace a scarce element used in solar cells, touch screens and a number of other high-tech manufacturing areas. In order to work, solar cells and phone and tablet screens need to contain a material that is transparent and can...
BusinessHPCwire

Atos and Graphcore Partner to Deliver Advanced AI HPC Solutions Worldwide

PARIS and BRISTOL, England, July 22, 2021 — Atos and Graphcore today announce that they have signed a partnership to accelerate performance and innovation in Artificial Intelligence (AI) by integrating Graphcore’s advanced IPU compute systems into Atos’ recently launched ThinkAI offering to bring AI high-performance solutions to customers worldwide. This...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Effect of Unbalanced and Mixed Dataset on ML Model

Evaluate ML models based on precision, recall and F1 score. Machine learning requires creating a robust training dataset since the training performs as the seed for subsequent model evaluation. If the training data is corrupted, the model will perform badly as its accuracy will drop. Image classification is a thriving sector for machine learning where a balanced and correct training dataset is extremely important. AI managers as well as data scientists need to ensure the loading of balanced and clean data in the pipeline.
SoftwareHPCwire

PEARC21 Panel: Wafer-Scale-Engine Technology Accelerates Machine Learning, HPC

Early use of Cerebras’ CS-1 server and wafer-scale engine (WSE) has demonstrated promising acceleration of machine-learning algorithms, according to participants in the Scientific Research Enabled by CS-1 Systems panel, presented at the PEARC21 conference. The panel, which for the first time brought together leading teams employing the CS-1 at the Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center (PSC), Argonne National Laboratory (ANL) and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) charted out the promise of the technology as well as the next steps in applying it to artificial intelligence and HPC projects that do not utilize AI.
Computersarxiv.org

Greedy Gradient Ensemble for Robust Visual Question Answering

Language bias is a critical issue in Visual Question Answering (VQA), where models often exploit dataset biases for the final decision without considering the image information. As a result, they suffer from performance drop on out-of-distribution data and inadequate visual explanation. Based on experimental analysis for existing robust VQA methods, we stress the language bias in VQA that comes from two aspects, i.e., distribution bias and shortcut bias. We further propose a new de-bias framework, Greedy Gradient Ensemble (GGE), which combines multiple biased models for unbiased base model learning. With the greedy strategy, GGE forces the biased models to over-fit the biased data distribution in priority, thus makes the base model pay more attention to examples that are hard to solve by biased models. The experiments demonstrate that our method makes better use of visual information and achieves state-of-the-art performance on diagnosing dataset VQA-CP without using extra annotations.
Computersarxiv.org

Improving ClusterGAN Using Self-AugmentedInformation Maximization of Disentangling LatentSpaces

Tanmoy Dam, Sreenatha G. Anavatti, Hussein A. Abbass (Fellow, IEEESchool of Engineering and Information Technology, University of New South Wales Canberra, Australia) The Latent Space Clustering in Generative adversarial networks (ClusterGAN) method has been successful with high-dimensional data. However, the method assumes uniformlydistributed priors during the generation of modes, which isa restrictive assumption in real-world data and cause loss ofdiversity in the generated modes. In this paper, we proposeself-augmentation information maximization improved Clus-terGAN (SIMI-ClusterGAN) to learn the distinctive priorsfrom the data. The proposed SIMI-ClusterGAN consists offour deep neural networks: self-augmentation prior network,generator, discriminator and clustering inference autoencoder.The proposed method has been validated using seven bench-mark data sets and has shown improved performance overstate-of-the art methods. To demonstrate the superiority ofSIMI-ClusterGAN performance on imbalanced dataset, wehave discussed two imbalanced conditions on MNIST datasetswith one-class imbalance and three classes imbalanced cases.The results highlight the advantages of SIMI-ClusterGAN.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

The Road to a Serverless ML Pipeline in Production — Part I

How Nutrino designed a serverless MLOps stack in production. Bringing ML models to production today is complicated — different companies have different requirements from the ML stack and there are many tools out there, each tool tries to solve a different aspect of the ML lifecycle. These tools are still a work in progress and there’s no one “clear cut” solution for MLOps. In this article, I’d like to share the process we went through in creating our own MLOps stack, including the way our team worked before the process started, the research we did on different MLOps tools, and how we decided on the solution that fit our non-standard models.
Softwarenextplatform.com

Getting Hadoop to Jump Through AI/ML Hoops

Just a decade ago, the enterprise IT push was to make Hadoop the platform for storage and analytics. At that time, cloud hesitancy was still looming for large on-prem organizations. Hadoop, no matter how that ecosystem played out over the years, became a major source of investment with the idea that compute, analytics, and I/O could be more seamless and even cheaper.
Softwareenterprisersproject.com

AI/ML workloads in containers: 6 things to know

Two of today’s big IT trends, AI/ML and containers, have become part of the same conversation at many organizations. They’re increasingly paired together, as teams look for better ways to manage their Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning workloads – enabled by a growing menu of commercial and open source technologies for doing so.
ComputersHPCwire

Chameleon’s HPC Testbed Sharpens Its Edge, Presses ‘Replay’

“One way of saying what I do for a living is to say that I develop scientific instruments,” said Kate Keahey, a senior fellow at the University of Chicago and a computer scientist at Argonne National Laboratory, as she opened her session at Supercomputing Frontiers Europe 2021 this week. Keahey was there to talk about one tool in particular: Chameleon, a testbed for computer science research run by the University of Chicago, the Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC), UNC-Chapel Hill’s Renaissance Computing Institute (RENCI) and Northwestern University.
Sciencearxiv.org

Collective modes in anisotropic plasmas

We study collective modes in anisotropic plasmas of quarks and gluons using a quasi-particle picture and a hard loop approximation. We use a general class of anisotropic distribution functions, and we consider chirally asymmetric systems. We introduce a complete tensor basis to decompose the gluon polarization tensor into a set of nine scalar functions. We derive and solve the corresponding dispersion equations. Imaginary modes are particularly important because of their potential influence on plasma dynamics. We explore in detail their dependence on the chiral chemical potential and the parameters that characterise the anisotropy of the system. We show that our generalized distributions produce dispersion relations that are much richer in structure than those obtained with a simple one parameter deformation of an isotropic distribution. In addition, the size and domain of the imaginary solutions are enhanced, relative to those obtained with a one parameter deformation. Finally, we show that the influence of even a very small chiral chemical potential is significantly magnified when anisotropy is present.
Theater & DanceEurekAlert

Watching the ultrafast dance moves of a laser plasma

Great leaps in science and technology have been propelled by recent advances in seeing fast evolving physical phenomena, as they happen. Femtosecond lasers from the infrared to the X-ray region have enabled us to 'watch', in real time, atoms dance in molecules and solids on femtosecond and picosecond timescales. Watching such fascinating motions not just in real time but at the spatial locations where they happen, is a bigger challenge.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

CKConv: Learning Feature Voxelization for Point Cloud Analysis

Despite the remarkable success of deep learning, optimal convolution operation on point cloud remains indefinite due to its irregular data structure. In this paper, we present Cubic Kernel Convolution (CKConv) that learns to voxelize the features of local points by exploiting both continuous and discrete convolutions. Our continuous convolution uniquely employs a 3D cubic form of kernel weight representation that splits a feature into voxels in embedding space. By consecutively applying discrete 3D convolutions on the voxelized features in a spatial manner, preceding continuous convolution is forced to learn spatial feature mapping, i.e., feature voxelization. In this way, geometric information can be detailed by encoding with subdivided features, and our 3D convolutions on these fixed structured data do not suffer from discretization artifacts thanks to voxelization in embedding space. Furthermore, we propose a spatial attention module, Local Set Attention (LSA), to provide comprehensive structure awareness within the local point set and hence produce representative features. By learning feature voxelization with LSA, CKConv can extract enriched features for effective point cloud analysis. We show that CKConv has great applicability to point cloud processing tasks including object classification, object part segmentation, and scene semantic segmentation with state-of-the-art results.
SoftwarePosted by
GeekyGadgets

NVIDIA Arm HPC Developer Kit with New HPC SDK v21.7 now available

Developers may be interested to know that NVIDIA has this week made available the new NVIDIA Arm HPC Developer Kit with the NVIDIA HPC SDK version 21.7. Offering an integrated hardware and software platform for creating, evaluating, and benchmarking HPC, AI, and scientific computing applications on a heterogeneous GPU- and CPU-accelerated computing system.

Comments / 0

Community Policy