After two years of serving as commander of the 2nd Recruiting Brigade, Col. Jason Kerr is preparing to step into a new assignment. Kerr will take over as the chief of staff for the Assured Position, Navigation and Timing/Space Cross-Functional Team later this month. As he approaches the end of his tenure as the 2nd Recruiting Brigade commander, he reflected on the lessons he learned throughout his two years at Redstone Arsenal. The common denominator in Kerr’s great experience at Redstone? The people.