Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Washington Nationals select Michael Kirian in Sixth Round of 2021 MLB Draft

By Matthew McGavic
Posted by 
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 17 days ago

(Photo of Michael Kirian: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville left-handed pitcher Michael Kirian has been selected by the Washington Nationals with the No. 173 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

He is the fourth Cardinal to be selected in this year's draft, following catcher Henry Davis, corner infielder Alex Binelas and second baseman Cooper Bowman. In Dan McDonnell's 15-year tenure as head coach, Kirian is Louisville's 91st MLB Draft selection.

The New Riegel, Oh. native was elevated to the starting rotation for the first time in his collegiate career, with mixed results. He posted an ERA of 2.91 over his first nine appearances, striking out 54 batters over 46.1 innings in the process.

But in his next three starts, he gave up 21 earned runs in 15.1 innings, eventually getting relegated back to the bullpen. He allowed just one earned run over his final four appearances and 6.2 innings, all out of the pen, bringing his season ERA to 4.80 with 75 strikeouts and 28 walks over 69.1 innings of work.

During the 2019 and 2020 campaigns, Kirian established a reputation as a light-out closer. He made a team-high 26 appearances with a team-low 1.69 ERA in 2019, accompanied by 42 strikeouts to only eight walks in 32.0 innings, resulting in a 3-1 record and five saves. In 2020, he made six appearances, earning a save each time, while not allowing a single earned run in 6.1 innings. He struck out 11 batters while only giving up two walks and a hit.

Should he sign with the Nationals, the 173rd overall pick has a slot value of $289,000. He would finish his Louisville career with a 4.46 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, .241 opponent's batting average and 144 strikeouts to 52 walks in 119.0 innings pitched, 63 appearances and 12 starts.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments / 1

LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
205
Followers
410
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Imagn Content Services#Llc Rrb Louisville#The Washington Nationals#Mlb Draft#173rd#Era#Louisville Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBBleacher Report

Braves' Updated Trade Targets with 2021 MLB Deadline Approaching

The Atlanta Braves have been arguably the most disappointing team in baseball relative to preseason expectations after they came one win away from reaching the World Series a year ago. They are three games under .500 with a 38-41 record, but in a wide-open NL East, they are only 4.5...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This Red Sox-Marlins trade could ship Starling Marte to Boston

The Boston Red Sox are rumored to be interested in Miami Marlins outfielder Starling Marte. Here is how they can get a deal done. The MLB trade deadline is officially less than a week away, which means we can see a mad scramble for teams looking to offload talent to organizations looking to contend for the World Series later this year. One team who is expected to be buyers is the Boston Red Sox, owners of the best record in the American League as of this writing. And it appears they have their eyes set on a specific outfielder.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Yankees have trade interest in Rockies' Trevor Story, Marlins' Starling Marte

The Yankees are far from matching the kind of production they’ve set as their historical standard, but manager Aaron Boone’s much-maligned unit isn’t exactly dead in the water. They’re five games over .500 and still a very reasonable 4.5 games out of the second wild-card spot. Most teams in their spot would be looking for additions to make a playoff push. The Yankees, of course, have no plans of fading into the background, and they’re surely set to make a splash or two here in the final week before the trade deadline.
MLBCBS Sports

MLB trade rumors: Max Scherzer talks intensifying; Dodgers interested in Craig Kimbrel

The MLB trade deadline looms on Friday. With just a few days to go, the rumor mill is churning. We'll round up the hottest rumors here throughout the day. According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Nationals' trade talks involving ace Max Scherzer are "intensifying," to the point where a deal could be reached before Thursday. Morosi adds that the three top teams in the National League West -- the Giants, Dodgers, and Padres -- are believed to be involved, along with other clubs.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Sixers, Pelicans Agree To First Trade Of NBA Draft

NBA Draft day is finally here — and the draft-day trades are already starting to roll in. With the first draft-day trade of 2021, the New Orleans Pelicans have sent the No. 53 overall pick to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for $2 million in cash considerations, per NBA insider Shams Charania.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Yankees Are Reportedly Targeting Another Slugger Trade

The New York Yankees are reportedly making a run after one of the top sluggers in the National League. According to Joel Sherman on the New York Post, Washington Nationals slugger Kyle Schwarber is expected to be traded ahead of Friday’s deadline. And yes, the Yankees reportedly have interest. They’re not alone, though. The Blue Jays and Red Sox may also be in the mix.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
College Sportsthespun.com

Report: 1 Conference Trying To Take All Remaining Big 12 Teams

With the departure of Texas and Oklahoma, both of whom are expected to join the SEC, the remaining eight Big 12 schools are in limbo. Commissioner Bob Bowlsby would certainly like to hold the line, continue to collect on a big media rights deal that lasts through the end of the 2024-25 academic year, but there will be significant pressure on the other schools to look into their options.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB Trade: White Sox and Cubs agree to a crosstown trade ahead of deadline

The latest MLB trade is a crosstown swap between the Cubs and White Sox. Baseball in Chicago is truly a tale of two cities. On the North Side, the Cubs are floundering as they continue to resist the urge to become all-out sellers at the trade deadline. None of the top-level stars have been moved yet, but the front office has slowly begun what could be a fire sale by trading away some mid-tier players.
NBAPosted by
LouisvilleReport

David Johnson 2021 NBA Draft Profile

(Photo of David Johnson: Paul Rutherford - USA TODAY Sports) Born Feb. 6, 2001 (age 20) to father Randy and mother Sheritha. Father played college basketball at the JUCO level, and cousin is former Louisville forward Ray Spalding. He was a four-year starter at Trinity High School, averaging 16.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists as a senior, and helping lead the Shamrocks to a 30-8 record and Kentucky state championship.
NBAPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Carlik Jones 2021 NBA Draft Profile

(Photo of Carlik Jones: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC) Born Dec. 23, 1997 (age 23) to father Carl and mother Felicia. He was diagnosed with craniosynostosis at age two, a brain condition where the bones in an infant's skull fuse together too early. He was unable to play contact sports until he was five, but he overcame the condition.
MLBBleacher Report

Starling Marte Reportedly Traded from Marlins to Athletics for Jesus Luzardo

Starling Marte is on the move again. Less than a year after Marte was traded to Miami by the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Marlins shipped the 32-year-old to the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, per Craig Mish of SportsGrid. According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the A's will send Jesus Luzardo to...
MLBan17.com

Yankees select SLU's Warren in 8th Round of 2021 MLB Draft

HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana right-hander Will Warren was selected Monday in the eighth round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft by the New York Yankees (243rd overall). Warren, an All-Southland Conference and All-Louisiana hurler, led the Southeastern staff in wins (7), innings pitched (91.0), strikeouts (95) and opponent...
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Milwaukee Brewers acquire All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar from Diamondbacks

With the trade deadline less than 48 hours away, the Milwaukee Brewers have been hard at work on the trade market to improve the team before the deadline. They made a big step towards that today, as they acquired All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar from the Arizona Diamondbacks. The move was first reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN and later made official by the Brewers.
MLBFort Morgan Times

Rockies draft Benny Montgomery: How the national media graded Colorado’s first-round pick in the MLB draft

For the second straight year, the Rockies picked an outfielder out of high school with their top selection in the MLB draft. Colorado selected Benny Montgomery out of Red Land High School in Lewisberry, Pa., on Sunday with the No. 8 overall pick at Bellco Theatre in Denver. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound 18-year-old is ranked as the No. 15 prospect in the draft, according to MLB Pipeline.
MLBState News

Mason Erla selected by Los Angeles Angels in MLB Draft

Michigan State junior pitcher Mason Erla was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the 17th round of the MLB draft. Erla is the first MSU player to be drafted since 2019 and Michigan State’s 35th draft pick under current coach Jake Boss Jr. “Obviously, it was a surreal feeling,”...

Comments / 1

Community Policy