With British heavyweight Joe Joyce set to make his next appearance against rugged veteran Carlos Takam this weekend, Joyce is not only looking to extend his unbeaten streak but is also looking to get himself into contention for a world title opportunity. Should Joyce beat Takam he’ll become Anthony Joshua’s next WBO mandatory challenger and for the fight against Takam, Joyce is expecting a tougher test than when he last met Daniel Dubois, who he stopped in ten rounds.