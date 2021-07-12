Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Justin Bieber floods social media with pictures from night of fun and debauchery in Las Vegas

By Stefani Munro
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Bieber, 27 - who recently enjoyed a romantic getaway with his model wife, Hailey Bieber, 24 - cut loose recently while out in Las Vegas for a wild night full of fun and friends, and documented his time out in - what seems like 100's of - snaps which he shared to his social media account.

Las Vegas, NVLas Vegas Weekly

Club Notes: Justin Bieber at Wynn, Megan Thee Stallion at Hakkasan and more

It’s not a traditional Vegas nightclub but there’s no doubt Delilah is well on its way to becoming the next buzzed about nightlife destination on the Strip. The h.wood Group’s stylish and lavish 1920s-inspired restaurant and entertainment venue isn’t officially open for dinner until Wednesday, July 14, but VIP events and playdates have already garnered enthusiastic reviews and attracted top-tier talent: Andra Day performed a short set during a Vegas Magazine party on July 8 and Justin Bieber hit the stage on July 10, fresh from the UFC fight at T-Mobile Arena. Celebs in attendance over the weekend included Drake, Dave Chappelle, the Chainsmokers, Addison Rae, New England Patriots boss Bob Kraft, Joe Rogan, Jared Leto, Kit Harington, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kygo, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, Mel Gibson, Miles Teller and more.
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian Leaves Racy Comment On Travis Barker’s Photo As They Enjoy Date Night

Kourtney Kardashian made a bold (and slightly naughty) statement on her boyfriend Travis Barker’s latest Instagram snapshot of the happy couple together. Kourtney Kardashian, 42, has no problem letting everyone know just how attracted she is to boyfriend Travis Barker, 45. After the couple enjoyed yet another PDA-filled date night, which the Blink-182 drummer documented on Instagram on Monday, July 12, Kourtney left quite the risqué comment on her beau’s post. In the photos, both stars donned matching sparkly fang teeth while holding hands and walking through a hallway together. Kourtney was dressed in a silver plunging top and a black mini skirt, while Travis wore a white tank top and black pants.
Las Vegas, NVHollywood Life

Kourtney Kardashian’s Hairstylist Hints She Secretly Married Travis Barker In Las Vegas

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may have tied the knot in Las Vegas over the weekend, her hairstylist suggested in a cryptic Instagram comment. Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 45, packed on a lot of PDA in Las Vegas over the weekend while attending the Connor McGregor and Dustin Poirier fight. And now — thanks to a cryptic comment by the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s hairstylist — fans are wondering whether they also tied the knot.
Us Weekly

Packing on the PDA! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Share Steamy Makeout at UFC 264 Match

All eyes on them! Kourtney Kardashian and beau Travis Barker continued their PDA streak while watching the UFC 264 match on Saturday, July 10. In between punches from Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, play-by-play announcer Jon Anik narrated a televised segment about which stars were in attendance at the big event. As the camera panned to Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 45, the duo embraced in a serious makeout session. The UFC announcer quipped, “Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian must know the camera is on them.”
HollywoodLife

Hailey Baldwin Breaks Silence After Justin Bieber Was Seen ‘Yelling’ At Her In Video

Hailey Baldwin shared a scathing message about ‘negative bullshit’ after a clip of Justin Bieber ‘yelling’ at her went viral. Hailey Baldwin seemingly shut down reports that Justin Bieber yelled at her during a recent trip to Vegas over the weekend. The model, 24, shared a blurry snapshot of herself kissing her husband, 27, on Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 14 — and penned a pointed message about “false” and “negative bullshit.”
The US Sun

Kourtney Kardashian is ENGAGED to Travis Barker after Las Vegas proposal as couple plan intimate wedding, friends claim

KOURTNEY Kardashian is engaged to boyfriend Travis Barker after he proposed in Las Vegas over the weekend, friends of the star exclusively told The Sun. The Blink-182 drummer got down on one knee to ask his girlfriend of seven months to marry him during a trip to watch a UFC fight, the source said- and the couple plans to marry later this year.
Peek Inside Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey's $7.9M Luxurious Beverly Hills Home

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber officially said goodbye to their first Beverly Hills home earlier this year. The 6,132-square-foot mansion was sold completely furnished for $7.955 million. However, the couple did take a half-a-million-dollar loss of $545,000 since purchasing the home in 2018 for $8.5 million according to PEOPLE. The...
Las Vegas, NVmagic983.com

Was Justin Bieber Yelling At His Wife Hailey In Las Vegas?

A viral video of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber in Las Vegas went viral on TikTok over the weekend. The video, which has since been taken down, portrays Justin talking in a violent fashion to Hailey, causing much speculation on the internet that he was yelling at her. Fans and...
Selena Gomez: TikTok Puzzle: Is She Talking About Her Ex Justin Bieber Here?

From 2010 to 2013, actress Selena Gomez (29) and singer Justin Bieber (27) kept fans in susm with a hot on-off relationship. At the end of 2017, they tried again with each other, but the relationship was short-lived. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber is married to model Hailey Bieber (24). The two said “I do” in October 2018. Selena, on the other hand, has been single for some time. Has the actress and singer now humorously processed her failed relationship with Justin in a TikTok video?
StyleCaster

Hailey Bieber Just Responded to Rumors She’s Pregnant With Justin’s Baby a Week After That ‘Yelling’ Video

No baby yet. Hailey Bieber responded to rumors she’s pregnant with Justin Bieber’s baby after he referred to them as “mom and dad.”. The rumors started on Monday, July 19, when the “Holy” singer posted a black-and-white photo of him and his wife with the caption, “Mom and dad,” which led fans to wonder if the couple was expecting their first child together. “Wait what? MOM AND DAD?!” one user commented. Another fan wrote, “Baby on the way?”
Hailey Bieber Denies Accusations That Justin Was “Angry & Yelling” At Her In Viral Video

Hailey Bieber addressed accusations from fans that her husband, singer Justin Bieber. While the model didn’t explain what exactly was going on between her and Justin, she assured the public that any assumptions that the two had a fight was false. “Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories over a picture of her and her husband kissing. “Had the best time surrounded by so much love. Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don’t feed into the negative bullshit peeps.”

